Plantain chips sellers along the Kasoa to Tema motorway have announced plans to form an association to enforce safe practices

The move, according to the sellers, aims to ensure that members use safe and honest methods in preparing popular street snacks

According to the sellers, allegations of crooked practises in preparing the popular street snacks have affected their business nationwide

Plantain chips sellers along the Kasoa to Tema motorway stretch have announced their intention to form an association aimed at ensuring that members prepare their snacks using safe and honest methods.

The sellers explained that, while they earn a living from selling plantain chips, it is essential to guarantee that the preparation methods are healthy and pose no risk to consumers.

This decision comes after reports circulated that some plantain chips sellers were allegedly dropping polythene bags into the oil used to fry sliced plantains, a practice said to make the chips crispier.

The news reportedly upset many legitimate sellers, who claim that the false allegations have negatively affected their businesses across the country.

Despite denying any use of polythene bags in their cooking, the sellers said forming an association would help ensure that members adhere to proper and safe methods when preparing the popular snacks.

Watch the video here:

Oheneni finger crooked plantain chips sellers

Popular radio show host Oheneni Adazoa has emerged as a key voice in exposing the alleged unscrupulous practices of some plantain chips sellers, who were reportedly dropping polythene bags into cooking oil before frying the snacks.

The practice is believed to extend the lifespan of the chips and give them a crispier texture.

Using her radio platform, Adazoa advised consumers to exercise caution when buying street foods, warning that such practices could pose serious health risks.

The revelations sparked widespread public reactions, prompting plantain chips sellers to form an association to ensure their members adhere to responsible and ethical preparation methods.

Netizens comment on plaintain chips-rubber saga

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the critical social issue. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

user9077 commented:

"Shame on you all for entertaining this, insteadof you to come together to fight against it you are rather supporting it."

Nana Pounds said:

"Our eyes are opened now, hence we are no longer going to buy plantain chips from the streets again. Unless you walk around with the oil and frying pan, so that we know who we are buying from."

Yaa Suzzy asked:

"Is it by force to fry plantain chips? You people should give us a break."

Awokyerewah said:

"The woman who spoke in Ga made a lot of sense."

Thesheinpage commented:

"I am never buying plantain chips on the streets again."

Apostle Gideon said:

"One thing we should all note is that, if these people claim they are not part of the crooked ones, then surely, they know those guys. And since they have refused to give them up, then they all will be affected."

Djanma11 opined:

"Let's forgive them because it is going to affect plantain growers. Let's pray they do the right thing."

Classy shared:

"I remember calling a seller while in a taxi, all of a sudden someone said 'eii' and I stopped buying."

Oheneni Adazoa and plantain chip sellers saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular lifestyle showhost on Sompa FM, Oheneni Adazoa, has created awareness about sellers allegedly melting rubber in the oil used for their business to maintain its quantity and make the plantain crispy.

She had a concerned citizen calling her hotline to confirm her claims. According to the caller, she once planned on setting up the same business and contacted one seller to help her out.

She was surprised that the woman asked her to adopt the polythene idea so that she would not run at a loss.

