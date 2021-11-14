Beans prices have increased a hundred fold in the Ashanti Region

Traders have blamed the hike in prices to the cedi depreciation

Price of beans that sold at 300 cedis in the beginning of the year is now 600 cedis

Food vendors of gari and beans – also known as “gob3”, have increased the price of the meal by a hundred percent in the Ashanti Region.

According to Joy News reports, sellers are no longer selling the meal for the minimum price of 1 cedi. Instead, prices are now from 5 cedis per scoop.

“With four cedis I used to get satisfied but now I have to buy more than four cedis or I have to go for a second round to get fully satisfied,” a patron of the meal told Joy News.

Cost of beans shoots up by hundred percent in Ashanti Region. Photo: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A seller of the meal also revealed that though the prices of the meal has increased, they are still running at a loss.

“I have stopped selling the beans at 1.00 cedis, it’s now 1.50pesewas or 2.00 cedis. Though I have increased the prices I hardly make profits like I used to,” she lamented.

Sellers of the commodity have revealed that the cause for the hike in beans is the depreciation of the cedi.

A bag of imported beans from neighboring French-speaking countries sold between 300 cedis and 400 cedis at the beginning of year, is now sold at 600 cedis.

“We import the beans from most of the French countries, unfortunately the CFA keeps increasing. Most of my colleagues have stopped importing the beans,” a trader said.

Source: Yen