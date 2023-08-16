YouTuber and comedian Ras Nene and rapper Amerado Burner went head-to-head in a rap battle

They were spotted in a living room together with Ras Nene's team who recorded the moment while the rap battle went on

The video excited many music lovers as they talked about Ras Nene and Amerado's punchlines

YouTuber and comedian Akabenezer, well known as Ras Nene, and rapper Amerado Burner were engaged in a rap battle.

Ras Nene and Amerado Burner engaged in a rap battle

In a video that surfaced on the internet, Ras Nene and Amerado Burner were in a living room.

Ras Nene's team members took out their phones to record the duo as they went head-to-head in a rap battle.

Speaking in Twi, Akabenezer started first, and his line went:

"Everyone knows that I am Ebenezer, but I am not the nation's prophet."

This got everyone in the room laughing hard and the Sika Dam hitmaker stroked back with a rebuttal.

Below is a video of Ras Nene and Amerado Burner in a rap battle.

Ghanaians react to Amerado Burner and Ras Nene's rap battle

The comment section was filled with laughter as many people talked about which punchlines made them laugh the most.

Others also praised Ras Nene as they could not believe he could rap.

ameyaw112 said:

I give up

_deen900k remarked:

Quick reminder Ayongo no Rolex

akpmosaic said:

It’s how he makes his lips while pronouncing Eagle Eeeeegle sounds like Laigon (Legon).

i.am.jeremy_ remarked:

The thing ankasa bi like more ‘bars’ are formed from the local dialect

ahye_creatives stated:

Erica akɔdi deɛn?? Bɔnee

florence______75 said:

Meye dendeeden tese plastic chair w) betumi akumi aa “gye me“

Efia Odo beats Ras Nene in a fufu eating contest

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo won a fufu eating contest involving herself and Ras Nene.

They were seated outside of a chop bar as they tried to finish their meals as quickly as possible.

The hilarious video of Efia Odo jubilating while Kyekyeku, Pilato and others praised her warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians.

