Spiritual leader Ajagurajah in a hilarious TikTok video, recorded a new diss song for rapper Amerado

The funny pair have been engaged in a lighthearted back and forth in the past few days over a funny reference Amerado made in the song, Rap Is Still Alive

The funny rap lines by Ajagurajah entertained his TikTok followers and got them laughing, with many expressing their joy about the humorous beef

Renowned spiritual leader, Ajagurajah, has taken to TikTok to show his rap skills by recording a humorous diss song aimed at rapper Amerado. The unlikely, yet entertaining, feud between the spiritual guru and the rapper has been a source of joy and laughter for their fans on social media.

Rapper Amerado and Ajagurajah Photo Source: Ajagurajah, Amerado

Source: Facebook

The good-natured banter between Ajagurajah and Amerado began when the rapper included a comical reference to the spiritual leader in his latest hit song, Rap Is Still Alive, which features Strongman. The light-hearted jab seemed to have struck Ajagurajah, who responded with a dose of his own humour.

In a playful TikTok video, which quickly went viral, Ajagurajah could be seen delivering his amusing rap lines directed at Amerado. The spiritual leader's unexpected rap skills and witty wordplay left his TikTok followers in stitches.

This humorous exchange has thoroughly entertained fans and followers of both Ajagurajah and Amerado.

Ajagurajah impresses Ghanaians with rap skills

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

hillaryolympia commented:

Daddy is now a Prophetic rapper

Mrelmi wrote:

you do all how many times did you do it??

FlexzyDeCarter❤ said:

A TV station should Invite both of them for a rap battle

@babeesweetness wrote:

I don't knw reason why am Ghanaian...I just want a new Country pls I want to relocate

Ajagurajah and Osebo beef

In a similar story, fashion influencer Osebo The Zaraman and spiritual leader Ajagurajah, in the past, engaged in a hilarious, light-hearted fashion contest on social media.

Osebo, in a video he shared on his Facebook page, jovially flaunted his mansion and cars, poking fun at Ajagurajah.

Their beef put smiles on people's faces as they laughed at their antics and hilarious remarks.

