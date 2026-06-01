Ghanaian actor John Peasah appeared on GHOne TV in a video that showed his current health struggle

He was supported before standing and walking, as his movement appeared difficult in the clip

The video sparked concern online as many fans continued to pray for his recovery

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Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the hit TV series YOLO, has sparked fresh concern online after a video showed his current state during an appearance at GHOne TV.

YOLO Star Drogba, aka John Peasah’s current condition draws attention at GHOne TV. Image credit: John Pesah, GhOne

Source: UGC

The actor, who has been battling a serious health condition for some time, appeared at the station for an interview. However, the video from the moment has left many people emotional, as it showed how much his movement has been affected.

In the clip, Drogba was seen being assisted before he could stand up and move. A man close to him held his hand and supported him as he walked slowly through the studio space.

His steps appeared heavy, and he seemed to limp as he tried to maintain balance.

The video has since drawn attention from fans who have been following his health journey, especially as he has continued to share updates about the condition and how it affects his daily life.

Drogba supported during GHOne appearance

The GHOne TV video captured a quiet but emotional moment. Before Drogba could walk, he needed help to stand and move from one point to another.

As John Peasah walked, he was held for balance, while another person stayed close to him. The actor appeared focused on each step, showing how difficult simple movement has become for him.

Watch the Facebook video below:

For many who remember him from YOLO, where he played a lively and memorable character, the video was hard to watch. It showed a different reality from what fans were used to seeing on screen.

His appearance has also raised more concern because some viewers felt he did not look like someone who was fully recovered yet.

Although his exact progress is best known to him and his doctors, the video suggested that the journey remains difficult.

Fans reacted to his current condition

Drogba’s health battle has become a matter of public concern in recent weeks, especially after he shared how he relies on a support device to sit and move.

His GHOne appearance has now added another emotional layer to the situation. Many fans have reacted with sympathy, prayers, and messages of encouragement.

Some said they were heartbroken to see him struggle with walking, while others praised him for still showing up publicly despite everything he is going through.

For now, the video has reminded many people that behind the fame is a young man facing a serious personal battle and fighting through each day with courage.

Check out some comments below:

Vanessa Mawunya commented:

"Every time I see this guy, I wish I were a billionaire, a young, vibrant guy, God bless him for me."

Emmanuel Odonkor commented:

"You will be fine, and U will be back on the screens...May God help you."

Kaf Kaf Nart commented:

"They'll wait until the unexpected happens, then they'll start donating huge sums of money. Life...may God send you a helper."

Kwesi Rollers commented:

"Pray for good health always cos one sickness can empty your pocket and that of your family. Speedy recovery, Jack."

Drogba of YOLO sends emotional message to Ghanaians. Image credit: John Peasah

Source: UGC

Drogba announced a health walk event

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor John Peasah announced a health walk to support his ongoing fight against SPS.

He said the walk would begin from Ayi Mensah to Peduase Lodge at 5:00 AM prompt.

He urged the public to come in their numbers, pray with him, and support his recovery journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh