Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has lashed out at Nana Akomea, accusing him of engaging in “gutter politics” over comments related to GN Bank

His remarks, posted on Monday, June 1, 2026, come amid renewed public debate surrounding the financial institution’s future

The exchange follows the Court of Appeal’s decision to restore the operating licence of GN Savings and Loans Company Limited

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The founder of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has criticised Nana Akomea, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over comments relating to the restoration of GN Bank's operating license

In the post shared on Monday, June 1, 2026, Dr Nduom urged Nana Akomea, who is the immediate past Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), to stop what he described as "gutter politics against GN Bank.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom Slams Nana Akomea over comments on GN Bank's license restoration. Photo credit: Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom & nana Akomea/Facebook.

Source: UGC

“Nana Akomea? Stop the gutter politics regarding GN Bank. We won’t mind you, for now. Working to re-start our business. Stop it, or, you will hear from us in 2027 and 2028. A word to the wise,” he warned.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of renewed legal developments involving GN Bank Savings and Loans.

Read the Facebook post below:

Court of Appeal restores GN Bank license

The Court of Appeal on Thursday, May 21, 2026, unanimously restored the operating licence of GN Savings and Loans Company Limited, ending a long-running dispute tied to Ghana’s banking sector clean-up exercise.

The appellate court overturned an earlier High Court ruling in Accra which had upheld the Bank of Ghana’s decision to revoke the company’s licence.

A three-member panel held that the original revocation was “unfair and unreasonable” and therefore could not stand in law.

As a result, both the Bank of Ghana’s decision and the High Court judgment were set aside.

The court further ordered that the receiver appointed to manage the company must hand over possession, control, and management of all assets and operations back to the shareholders of GN Savings and Loans Company Limited.

Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum visits Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the management of the GN Bank led by its founder, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom paid a courtesy call on former president Mahama at his Cantonment office in Accra.

At the visit, Dr Nduom petitioned the former president, who is running for the presidential election, to restore the license of his GN Bank if elected as in the December polls.

This meeting attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they shared varied views.

Source: YEN.com.gh