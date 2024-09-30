US Fed Chair sees 'further disinflation' in economy
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The United States is set to see inflation cool further towards policymakers' target, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Monday, with interest rates likely to come down over time, too.
Powell's speech comes more than a week after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by half a percentage point, marking its first reduction since 2020. The move was made in response to easing inflation.
The rate-cut lowers the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses, bringing some relief to households weeks before November's presidential election -- even as the Fed works independently of the US administration.
"Disinflation has been broad-based, and recent data indicate further progress toward a sustained return to two percent," Powell said at the National Association for Business Economics annual meeting in Tennessee.
"Broader economic conditions also set the table for further disinflation," the Fed chair added.
Lower rates 'over time'
He also signaled that further rate cuts are in the pipeline, if there are no major surprises.
"Looking forward, if the economy evolves broadly as expected, policy will move over time toward a more neutral stance," Powell said.
He stressed policymakers were not on a "preset course" and would assess incoming data as they mulled further cuts.
If the economy slows more than anticipated, the Fed can lower rates more quickly.
Powell said in a question and answer session: "We're looking at it as a process that will play out over some time, not something that we need to go fast on."
The baseline is for two more rate cuts this year, marking a total of 50 basis points, he added.
In particular, Powell noted that prices of goods -- excluding volatile food and energy categories -- have fallen while supply bottlenecks have eased.
With the growth rate in rents charged to new tenants remaining low, he added, housing services inflation will likely keep declining.
The Fed has "made a good deal of progress" when it comes to bringing price increases down without a painful spike in unemployment, he said.
He also stressed that many indicators indicate that the labor market is solid, and that the Fed is shifting policy to "maintain the strength in the economy."
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.