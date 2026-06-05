A nurse at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic was allegedly assaulted by a patient's relative after enforcing visiting hours regulations

The incident raises serious concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals in clinical environments

Investigation ongoing as details surrounding the assault and potential arrests remain unclear

A nurse at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic was allegedly assaulted by a relative of a patient after requesting the individual to leave the facility when visiting hours had ended.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, June 4, 2026, reportedly happened on the hospital premises during routine enforcement of visiting regulations.

Citi News reported that the nurse approached the patient’s relative and informed the individual that visiting hours were over and that visitors were required to leave the ward.

The situation is said to have escalated, resulting in an alleged physical assault on the healthcare worker.

The circumstances of the incident remain unclear, and it is not immediately known whether any arrests have been made.

The alleged assault raised concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals, who often face challenging working conditions while providing care to patients.

Source: YEN.com.gh