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Nurse Allegedly Assaulted by Patient’s Relative at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic
Ghana

Nurse Allegedly Assaulted by Patient’s Relative at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read
  • A nurse at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic was allegedly assaulted by a patient's relative after enforcing visiting hours regulations
  • The incident raises serious concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals in clinical environments
  • Investigation ongoing as details surrounding the assault and potential arrests remain unclear

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A nurse at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic was allegedly assaulted by a relative of a patient after requesting the individual to leave the facility when visiting hours had ended.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, June 4, 2026, reportedly happened on the hospital premises during routine enforcement of visiting regulations.

Citi News reported that the nurse approached the patient’s relative and informed the individual that visiting hours were over and that visitors were required to leave the ward.

The situation is said to have escalated, resulting in an alleged physical assault on the healthcare worker.

The circumstances of the incident remain unclear, and it is not immediately known whether any arrests have been made.

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The alleged assault raised concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals, who often face challenging working conditions while providing care to patients.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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