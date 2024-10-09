Jospong and Zoomlion Nigeria have signed an export deal with a German-based company

The new agreement deal involves the export of waste management services and equipment

Representatives from Germany attended the signing ceremony on October 7 in Lagos, Nigeria

The Jospong Group of Companies and its Nigerian subsidiary, Zoomlion Nigeria Limited, have struck a mega export deal with a German-based company.

The German company in question is FIMA Industries GmbH and Faun Umwelttechnik GmbH.

The Jospong Group of Companies and Zoomlion Nigeria Limited sign a mega export deal with a German-based company. Source: Jospong Group of Companies

The Chronicle reported that this export deal, which involves exporting waste management services and equipment, is expected to promote sustainable practices and a cleaner environment.

Senior FIMA managers and representatives from Germany attended the signing ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 7, 2024.

Haider Said, the Executive Director of Environment and Sanitation and Mrs. Habiba Abubakar, Country Director of Zoomlion Nigeria, signed the agreement on behalf of Jospong Group, with Markus Maierhofer, CEO of FIMA Industries, signing on behalf of his company.

“Over the next 12 to 24 months, the Jospong Group will be investing around 200 million dollars in Lagos State for waste management initiatives. We hope this project greatly contributes to protecting the environment,” Said said.

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, one of Ghana's richest men, is the founder and CEO of Jospong Group of Companies, the largest business group in Ghana. The group operates in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Zoomlion promises to pay them their arrears

Zoomlion's management, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, has been embroiled in controversy regarding delayed staff wages.

The company’s staff alleged that their salaries had not been paid in nine months, thus putting them in challenging financial positions.

Reacting to the workers' concerns, Zoomlion's Communication and Corporate Affairs Director, Emma Appiah Osei-Dua, assured them their arrears would be paid.

The challenges date back years, like in 2018, when some Zoomlion Ghana Limited workers demanded their salaries, which had been in arrears for about six months.

They also rejected 5kg bags of rice given to them by the company.

COP urged to intervene in the matter

Dutch national of Ghanaian descent, Kofi Gabs, has urged the Church of the Pentecost to advise its elder, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, to pay the salary arrears of the Zoomlion workers.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian-turned-Dutch man said it was unfair for the CEO of the Jospong Group of Companies to delay paying the workers for that long.

