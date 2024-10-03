The management of Zoomlion has responded to the concerns raised by some of its staff concerning unpaid salaries

According to the company's Communication and Corporate Affairs Director, the company would pay them their salaries in due time

Emma Osei-Dua, however, encouraged staff members to secure second jobs to augment their meagre salaries

The management of Zoomlion, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, has responded to concerns raised by its staff concerning their delayed wages.

The company’s staff alleged that their salaries had not been paid in nine months, thus putting them in very difficult financial positions.

They told Accra-based Angel FM that their salaries were also very meagre and that they could not meet their material needs.

They called on the state to intervene in the matter and get the company's management to pay them their arrears.

However, reacting to the workers' concerns, Zoomlion's Communication and Corporate Affairs Director, Emma Appiah Osei-Dua, assured them that their arrears would be paid.

In an interview on GHOne TV, she explained that sometimes there are delays in disbursing funds; however, the company always manages to settle its bills.

“It’s a difficult situation, but rest assured, [the salaries will be paid],” she said.

Osei-Dua also advised the workers to find second jobs to supplement their earnings.

She noted that the Zoomlion work is only four hours long, and thus, workers can pick second jobs to cushion them from hardships when delays like this happen.

Concerning the upward adjustment of their salaries, Emma stated that an increment depends on the outcome of the company’s negotiations with the government.

She, however, failed to give a specific timeline for when the arrears will be paid to staff.

COP urged to intervene in the matter

A Dutch national of Ghanaian descent, Kofi Gabs, has urged the Church of Pentecost to advise its elder, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, to pay the salary arrears of the Zoomlion workers.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Gabs, the Ghanaian-turned-Dutch, said it was unfair for Joseph Siaw Agyepong, CEO of the Jospong Group of Companies, to delay the workers' salary for nine months.

"The Church of Pentecost, please advise your elder to pay his workers. This is what we call love because John 1:4 says no one has seen God at any time, but when we love one another, the love of God is perfected in us. So, the Church of Pentecost, please advise your church elder," he urged.

Zoomlion staff reject gifts over unpaid salaries

YEN.com.gh reported in 2018 that some Zoomlion Ghana Limited workers demanded their salaries, which had been in arrears for about six months.

They also rejected 5kg bags of rice given to them by the company.

