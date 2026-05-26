Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo’s old wedding photos with Choirmaster had resurfaced after her sad passing

The couple had dated for about four years before tying the knot in Tema in April 2012

Their love story had drawn emotional reactions as fans remembered the family life they built together

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Old wedding photos of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo and her musician husband, Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster, have resurfaced online after her painful demise.

Old wedding photos of Beverly Afaglo and Choirmaster resurface. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo, cameroononline

Source: UGC

The photos have brought back memories of one of Ghana’s most well-known celebrity marriages, as many fans continue to mourn the actress.

Beverly, who was admired for her work in movies, television, radio, and business, was also known for the family she built with the Praye member.

Beverly Afaglo and Choirmaster’s photos resurfaced

Beverly Afaglo and Choirmaster got married in April 2012 after dating for about four years. Their wedding took place in Tema and was attended by family, friends, and some popular faces in the entertainment industry.

The resurfaced photos have now become emotional for many fans who followed their journey over the years. At the time of their wedding, Beverly was already a familiar face in the movie industry, while Choirmaster was known for his music career with Praye.

Their union attracted attention because it brought together two people from Ghana’s entertainment space. Beverly represented the movie industry, while Choirmaster came from music, making their relationship one that many fans admired.

Couple dated for four years before marriage

Before walking down the aisle, Beverly and Choirmaster had reportedly dated for about four years. Their love story later grew into marriage and family life, with the couple welcoming two daughters together.

Over the years, Beverly occasionally shared moments from her marriage and family life, while fans also saw her as someone who balanced her career with her role as a wife and mother.

Check out the YouTube video below:

Their wedding photos now carry a heavier meaning following her passing. What once looked like beautiful celebrity wedding memories has become emotional reminders of the life Beverly shared with her husband.

Choirmaster mourned wife after her sad passing

After news of Beverly’s death broke, Choirmaster shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife. His message touched many people, especially fans who had watched their marriage from afar.

The return of their wedding photos has added another emotional layer to the mourning, as many remember the beginning of their journey together.

For many Ghanaians, Beverly Afaglo will be remembered not only as a talented actress but also as a wife, mother, and woman who built a beautiful life beyond the screen.

Her wedding memories with Choirmaster now stand as part of the legacy she left behind.

Praye Tietia and Selly Galley express deep condolences to Choirmaster over the loss of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo. Image credit: Praye Tintin/Facebook, temajesusofficial/Instagram

Source: UGC

Praye Tetia visited Choirmaster after Beverly's death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Celebrated musician Praye Tietia and his wife, prominent media personality Selly Galley, have paid a deeply emotional condolence visit to the Choirmaster.

Arriving at the family residence following the sudden passing of Beverly Afaglo Baah, Praye was overcome with emotion, struggling to speak on camera.

The musician issued a passionate plea to fans and the media, demanding privacy for Choirmaster and his family as they navigate their personal tragedy.

Source: YEN.com.gh