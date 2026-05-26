Beverly Afaglo and Choirmaster’s Wedding Photos Resurface After Her Painful Demise
- Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo’s old wedding photos with Choirmaster had resurfaced after her sad passing
- The couple had dated for about four years before tying the knot in Tema in April 2012
- Their love story had drawn emotional reactions as fans remembered the family life they built together
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Old wedding photos of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo and her musician husband, Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster, have resurfaced online after her painful demise.
The photos have brought back memories of one of Ghana’s most well-known celebrity marriages, as many fans continue to mourn the actress.
Beverly, who was admired for her work in movies, television, radio, and business, was also known for the family she built with the Praye member.
Beverly Afaglo and Choirmaster’s photos resurfaced
Beverly Afaglo and Choirmaster got married in April 2012 after dating for about four years. Their wedding took place in Tema and was attended by family, friends, and some popular faces in the entertainment industry.
The resurfaced photos have now become emotional for many fans who followed their journey over the years. At the time of their wedding, Beverly was already a familiar face in the movie industry, while Choirmaster was known for his music career with Praye.
Their union attracted attention because it brought together two people from Ghana’s entertainment space. Beverly represented the movie industry, while Choirmaster came from music, making their relationship one that many fans admired.
Couple dated for four years before marriage
Before walking down the aisle, Beverly and Choirmaster had reportedly dated for about four years. Their love story later grew into marriage and family life, with the couple welcoming two daughters together.
Over the years, Beverly occasionally shared moments from her marriage and family life, while fans also saw her as someone who balanced her career with her role as a wife and mother.
Check out the YouTube video below:
Their wedding photos now carry a heavier meaning following her passing. What once looked like beautiful celebrity wedding memories has become emotional reminders of the life Beverly shared with her husband.
Choirmaster mourned wife after her sad passing
After news of Beverly’s death broke, Choirmaster shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife. His message touched many people, especially fans who had watched their marriage from afar.
The return of their wedding photos has added another emotional layer to the mourning, as many remember the beginning of their journey together.
For many Ghanaians, Beverly Afaglo will be remembered not only as a talented actress but also as a wife, mother, and woman who built a beautiful life beyond the screen.
Her wedding memories with Choirmaster now stand as part of the legacy she left behind.
Praye Tetia visited Choirmaster after Beverly's death
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Celebrated musician Praye Tietia and his wife, prominent media personality Selly Galley, have paid a deeply emotional condolence visit to the Choirmaster.
Arriving at the family residence following the sudden passing of Beverly Afaglo Baah, Praye was overcome with emotion, struggling to speak on camera.
The musician issued a passionate plea to fans and the media, demanding privacy for Choirmaster and his family as they navigate their personal tragedy.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.