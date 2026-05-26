Ghanaian Afropop and R&B artist Camidoh has spoken out against the difficult conditions facing musicians in Ghana, revealing that poor pay, unpaid performance fees, and the absence of institutional support are crippling the careers of local artists.

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Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey, the Sugarcane hitmaker recalled being paid 700 cedis for a performance he shared with a foreign artist — and not even receiving that amount. His manager, Hova, had to chase the payment, only to be told: "It's just 700 cedis, stop calling me like it's some money."

Camidoh described the broader financial picture as bleak, noting that most activities in a musician's early career result in losses.

"It's very tough to be a musician in Ghana because everything that mostly you are going to do, you are going to make a loss," he said.

Beyond poor pay, Camidoh criticised the absence of structural support for creatives in the country, pointing to unpaid radio airplay, no government funding, and no loan schemes for artists.

"There is no system in Ghana that helps artistes. Where is the funding? Where is the government fund that says come for loan? Even the radio stations play our music without paying us. We are not able to track our songs being played. The system needs help," he said.

He called on investors such as Sharaf Mahama and Ken Agyapong Jnr — who are backing entertainment through boxing events and the Afrofuture festival, respectively — as examples of the private sector support the industry urgently needs.

Camidoh painted a stark picture of what surviving on a musician's income looks like, questioning how an artist receiving 5,000 cedis every three months could afford music videos, song releases, DJ fees, and family upkeep.

He also suggested that some female artists, faced with these harsh conditions, may feel pressured into undesirable situations to survive, and called on Ghanaians to support rather than criticise creatives.

"No one has the moral right to talk against musicians in this country. No one," he stated.

Camidoh concluded by stressing that music is a significant contributor to Ghana's creative economy and tourism sector and therefore deserves serious investment and attention

Born Raphael Kofi Attachie, Camidoh rose to continental prominence with his 2021 hit Sugarcane, which featured King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo on the remix and charted on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart. He has since earned accolades including Best Afrobeats Song of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards and a 2023 BET Viewers' Choice nomination for Best New International Act. His latest single, Phoney, follows his 2025 Trustn God EP.

Source: YEN.com.gh