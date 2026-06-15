The UK has released the official salary structure for teachers, lecturers, and other education support staff for 2026

The data shows disparities in pay based on qualifications, location, and career progression

YEN.com.gh looks at the benefits of teaching, including secure pensions and opportunities for advancement into leadership roles

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The United Kingdom has released the revised pay scales for education staff for 2026.

The new salary structure is based on a full-time working week, which must be adjusted for part-time or alternative working patterns, depending on the hours agreed with employers.

The UK has released the 2026 salary structure for teachers and university lecturers. Photo credit: 10'000 Hours, Steve Lupton/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Annual salaries for teachers

According to data from the UK government, teachers move up the salary structure range each year depending on performance. A teacher could earn an annual salary of £45,352 after five years, with higher rates in London.

Beginning in 2025, teachers with Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) receive a minimum starting annual pay depending on their work location.

With this, a qualified teacher working outside London earns an annual starting salary of £32,916, equivalent to ₵460,824. Those living on the London fringe are also guaranteed £34,398, while those in outer London earn £37,870.

Meanwhile, a teacher in inner London has a starting annual salary of £40,317, reflecting the higher cost of living in the capital compared to other areas.

Teachers without QTS can still work, but they earn less than qualified teachers, with those working outside London having a starting salary of £22,601.

For their part, headteachers, who carry the highest responsibility, earn between £58,569 and £143,796 outside London, while those working in London can earn up to £153,490.

The UK Education, a government organisation focused on education matters, has listed the pay structure for teachers in the country. Image credit: David Leahy/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Lecturer salaries across the UK

In England, lecturers without standard teaching qualifications earn less than those who are qualified.

Unqualified lecturers earn £22,387, while qualified lecturers start at £27,786. Lecturers in advanced teaching, training, or leadership roles can earn up to £41,905.

In Scotland, there is no national pay scale; however, lecturers typically earn around £27,786, while senior lecturers earn about £41,905 per year.

Wales has a different national pay system where instructors and associate lecturers earn £24,048.75, main grade lecturers earn £30,619.64, upper spine lecturers earn £44,010.49, and management staff earn £47,696.57.

In Northern Ireland, lecturers earn around £30,000, principal lecturers earn £52,361, and heads of departments earn £55,339.

Teachers in the UK also benefit from pension schemes, with employer contributions standing at 28.6%. Also, it is tax-free and permits part of the pension to be taken as a lump sum.

Addressing UK teacher shortages

The release comes after the UK government, in a bid to tackle the shortage of teachers in the country, opened teaching vacancies in March 2026 for certain subjects in specific parts of the country.

Among the job vacancies were a class teaching role at Otterton Church of England Primary School, a primary teaching position at Willow Green Academy, a Psychology tutor role at Oldham Sixth Form College in Greater Manchester, and a science teacher position at Walton High in Milton Keynes, among others.

UK Army publishes salaries of commissioned officers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Army published the annual salaries of some commissioned officers.

The salaries include those of second lieutenants, captains, and majors. However, the published figures did not include allowances.

Source: YEN.com.gh