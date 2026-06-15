A family has been plunged into grief following the death of their three-year-old daughter, whose disappearance and tragic death have touched many hearts online

Her disappearance sparked immediate concern among relatives and members of the community, who joined efforts to search for the young girl

Many mourners described the death as deeply painful, particularly because of the child's young age and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance

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A family in Nairobi is mourning the heartbreaking loss of their three-year-old daughter, Tinsley Wamuyu, whose death has sparked grief and sympathy across social media.

Tinsley was reported missing on the evening of Saturday, June 13, 2026, near Soweto Stage 20 in Nairobi.

Three-year-old Tinsley Wamuyu's death has left her family, friends and community in deep mourning. Photo credit: Marco Longari/Emile Kouton/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to family members, she disappeared at about 6:15 p.m., prompting an urgent search effort by relatives, neighbours and well-wishers.

At the time of her disappearance, the young girl was wearing a blue zip-up sweater, a white top with heart-shaped designs and white Crocs.

Her family shared her details widely online, hoping she would be found safe and reunited with her loved ones.

However, less than 48 hours later, the search ended in tragedy when Tinsley's lifeless body was discovered on the rooftop of an apartment building near her home.

Read the heartwrenching Facebook post here:

The devastating news left relatives struggling to come to terms with the loss. In an emotional message shared online, a family member described Tinsley as an innocent child whose death had left an irreplaceable void in their lives.

The circumstances surrounding her death had not been made public at the time of reporting.

The tragedy has drawn an outpouring of condolences, with many social media users expressing sorrow and calling for justice as the family grapples with an unimaginable loss.

Source: YEN.com.gh