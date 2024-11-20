Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition "in coming days"
The family of France's richest person, Bernard Arnault, will complete the acquisition of Paris FC "in the coming days", the Ligue 2 club's president said during a press conference Wednesday.
The Arnault Family will become the majority shareholders of Paris FC, with Austrian company Red Bull also acquiring a minority share, once the necessary administrative procedures have all been finalised.
Paris FC president Pierre Ferracci said a general assembly will be held on November 29, when a new board of directors will be approved.
No figures have yet been released about the size of the acquisition or the projected investment.
Antoine Arnault, the son of the CEO of LVMH, said that the club "will belong to my family", adding that it "will not be a shared property of the Arnault family and Red Bull".
He added that Paris FC, who are currently top of France's second division, will not come under Red Bull's multi-club ownership model, which includes German team RB Leipzig and Austria's RB Salzburg.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.