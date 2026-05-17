Scheduled maintenance will disrupt power supply in the Greater Accra and other regions from May 18

Power outages will affect numerous communities from 9:00 a.m., with varying durations for each location

The announcement followed a series of similar planned and emergency outages that hit parts of the Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Volta regions in recent weeks

The Electricity Company of Ghana has shared the areas set to be affected the areas set to be affected by its planned maintenance exercise from May 18.

On May 18, parts of Accra West, like Mallam and South McCarthy, will suffer power cuts.

Power outages are scheduled from May 18, 2026, across two regions due to planned ECG maintenance activities. Credit: Electricity Company of Ghana

Source: Facebook

In the Ashanti Region, areas like Ejisu, Manhyia and New Koforidua are set to be affected.

The Electricity Company of Ghana shared the schedule for the week starting May 18 on Facebook.

Due to ongoing maintenance exercises across the country, multiple areas have faced planned and emergency power cuts, popularly known as dumsor, in recent weeks.

Energy Ministry shares plan to address dumsor disruptions

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Energy announced an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 transformers are expected to be deployed within the same period.

The second phase, expected to run from three to six months, will involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles nationwide.

Earlier power supply assurance by Energy Minister

Heading into 2026, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, assured consumers that there would be a constant power supply during the festive season, despite the historic all-time high in energy consumption.

The minister noted that the Christmas period had led to increased power demand, with his assurance coming as the Ghana Grid Company officially recorded a peak generation demand of approximately 4,300 megawatts.

It was a record-breaking figure that highlighted the growing pressure on the nation’s energy infrastructure, yet Jinapor maintained that the government would work hard to meet the increased energy needs of Ghanaians.

Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns

Amid the consistent power cuts, President John Mahama downplayed concerns that there was a power crisis.

The president assured a more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve electricity delivery.

His recent remarks came during a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on April 19. The energy minister shared the photos on Facebook.

The Ministry of Energy announces intervention programme to address persistent faults in Ghana's power distribution. Credit: John Abdulai Jinapor

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that the intervention will involve replacing old and faulty transformers.

Mahama pushes for employment for NSS personnel

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama recommended automatic employment for a national service person who worked diligently during recovery efforts following the fire at the Akosombo substation.

He made the recommendation during his inspection of the facility on April 30, 2026, stating that commitment should not go unrewarded, stressing the need to reward professionals who go above and beyond in their service to the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh