Samuel Osei Kuffour reunited with Bayern Munich as the club celebrated the 25th anniversary of their iconic 2001 UEFA Champions League triumph at the Allianz Arena

Bayern defeated Valencia CF 5-4 on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw in Milan, with the match producing multiple penalty incidents and extra-time tension

Legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn emerged as Bayern’s hero by saving three penalties, while Kuffour played the entire 120 minutes in one of the club’s most memorable nights

Samuel Osei Kuffour joined Bayern Munich as the club celebrated the 25th anniversary of its historic UEFA Champions League triumph in 2001.

Bayern marked the special milestone in May 2026 by honouring the heroes of the famous "Class of 2001" at the Allianz Arena in front of supporters during the final Bundesliga matchday of the season.

Sammy Kuffour Reunites With Bayern Munich to Mark 25 Years Since Champions League Triumph

Source: Getty Images

The historic triumph in Milan

On May 23, 2001, Bayern Munich defeated Valencia CF 5-4 on penalties at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium after a dramatic 1-1 draw following extra time.

Valencia took an early lead through a penalty from Gaizka Mendieta in the third minute after Patrik Andersson was judged to have handled the ball inside the area.

Bayern had the chance to equalise shortly afterwards when Jocelyn Angloma fouled Stefan Effenberg inside the box. However, Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Cañizares denied Mehmet Scholl by saving his penalty with his legs.

The German side were awarded another spot-kick early in the second half after Amedeo Carboni handled the ball while contesting an aerial duel with Carsten Jancker.

This time, Effenberg stepped up and sent Cañizares the wrong way to level the scores at 1-1.

Neither side could find a winner during regulation time or the additional 30 minutes of extra time, sending the final into a tense penalty shootout.

The hero of the night was legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, who saved three penalties during the dramatic showdown.

Bayern Munich celebrate Kuffour and teammates

To celebrate the anniversary, Bayern Munich paid tribute to the club legends involved in that memorable victory at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ghana legend Sammy Kuffour, who played the full 120 minutes during the final, was among the stars honoured.

The celebration brought together numerous icons from that famous squad, including Stefan Effenberg, Oliver Kahn, Giovane Élber, Hasan Salihamidžić, Carsten Jancker and Samuel Kuffour, all of whom were celebrated by supporters.

Source: YEN.com.gh