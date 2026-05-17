Nana Agradaa, the founder of Heaven-way International Ministry, has reconciled with the leader of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, Prophet Ogyaba

Evangelist Mama Pat criticised Prophet Ogyaba for cheating on his wife and impregnating his side chic when he was still married

The outspoken woman of God said she is a changed person and no longer fights after she was released from the Nsawam Prison

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Overseer of the Heaven-way International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, met and made peace with the founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, Emmanuel Akwesi Boakye, popularly known as Prophet Ogyaba.

Earlier, Evangelist Mama Pat, as she calls herself, criticised Prophet Ogyaba for impregnating his side chic while being married to his wife.

Agradaa reconciles with Prophet Ogyaba, claiming that she no longer fights. Photo credit: Agradaa & Ogyaba

Source: TikTok

Agradaa also commented on the Prophet Ogyaba's infidelity issues with his wife of 20 years and his side chick, which resulted in public humiliation.

The former priestess also lashed out at his remark that he was not wood and was a human. Agradaa angrily stated that there would be people still visiting his church and pleaded with him to preach the word of God to them.

"Why are you disgracing the Kingdom of God? A pastor like you, Ogyaba, to do this, get the courage to come out and tell Ghanaians that you are not wood," she said in the video.

Agradaa and Ogyaba resolve their differences

In a video on Facebook, Agradaa met with Prophet Ogyaba at Accra-based Atink FM. Agradaa's husband, Asiamah, and Roman Fada were present when the two controversial pastors met.

"I am the mother of all pastors and the queen of the Kingdom of God. So I do not fight anymore," Agradaa said.

Ogyaba, on the other hand, recounted the utterances Agradaa made against him. According to Prophet Ogyaba, he decided never to respond to Agradaa.

The two shook hands to make peace and started chatting.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Agradaa and Ogyaba's unity stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by De Prince on Facebook. Read them below:

KA Nea WO PE said:

"Me, you won't embarrass and disgrace me in public intentionally and later come to me for unity talks ooo."

Prince Asirifi wrote:

"You can't hate her, Agrasco, much love."

Seer Kwame said:

"Ascfoc Hwan nyinaaa maame ne Hwan tweaaaa."

Mercy Abremah Quaicoo wrote:

"And MTN too is standing there saying nothing, hmmmmm."

Komraid AK said:

"Lovely, that's all God wants."

Winifred Boateng wrote:

"Eiii! Sis Agradaa nie."

Akua Achiaa Gyamfi said:

"Thank you all for this beautiful moment."

Baidoo Sterlin wrote:

"Buh, Mr Asiamah, I like him paaaa oooo his demeanour when around people."

Sebastian Abasaana said:

"Osofo maame in this type of jeans."

Ciara Emerald wrote:

"Seriously, Angel Asiamah is way too good and humble."

Source: YEN.com.gh