Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, was seen working with his employees during their night shift to move logistics to mining sites

Ibrahim Mahama explained that even though he joins the night shift to monitor them, he sometimes helps to load and offload newly arrived equipment

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on his action

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Ibrahim Mahama, a Ghanaian businessman, was videoed operating a heavy-duty truck at one of his mining sites in the evening.

The business owner joined some of his employees who work in the logistics team to execute their roles.

Ibrahim Mahama drives a heavy-duty truck as he joins his employees on the night shift. Photo credit: Ibrahim Mahama & Ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video, Ibrahim Mahama was seen actively involved in the movement of logistics and other items needed at the mining sites.

According to blogger Gh Hyper, Ibrahim Mahama said that he sometimes joins the night shift crew to oversee their activities.

However, there are times he joins them to help the team with loading and offloading newly arrived equipment meant for various mining sites.

"Sometimes I join the night shift crew not only to supervise our operations but also to help the logistics crew load & off-load newly received equipment for the various mining sites," Gh Hyper quoted Ibrahim Mahama.

In the video, the wealthy man moved a truck from one point to another. He was seen operating the truck effortlessly.

When he was done moving the truck, Ibrahim Mahama got down from it to go do other things.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama working at night

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @ghhyper1 on Instagram. Read them below:

Simonp202 said:

"We love him so much. The only billionaire who doesn’t discriminate."

Olelefalcon wrote:

"I just love this man for no reason…humbleness at its peak 👏🙌."

Myztery.bma said:

"See machines🔥 things Dey go on for this country oo."

Sovas234 wrote:

"Efee amɛ tan shi amɛ nkwɛ."

Ty_coon001 said:

"Proof that he has been a student long before becoming a teacher 🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡."

Mary_gold_o wrote:

"Rich man dey work, and you say I should sleep? Mmbano😂😂."

Myztery.bma said:

"See machines🔥 things Dey go on for this country oo."

Sirjeremyabaidoo wrote:

"We are going to use it for the concrete road."

Fuccin_legend_and_more said:

"Technical rich man❤️❤️❤️…. A complete one!

Source: YEN.com.gh