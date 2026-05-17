Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor confirmed that Ohene Kwame Frimpong travelled on a diplomatic passport when he got arrested

Ohene Kwame Frimpong was arrested immediately after his flight landed at Amsterdam at the Schiphol Airport on Tuesday, May 12, 2026

The South Dayi MP said that the Attorney General has been contacted to give an opinion on the matter due to his use of the diplomatic passport

Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has confirmed that Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the embattled Asante Akyem North Member of Parliament (MP), travelled on a diplomatic passport to the Netherlands, where he was arrested.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, an independent MP who is part of the majority caucus, was reportedly picked up immediately after his flight landed at Amsterdam at the Schiphol Airport on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor confirms that Ohene Kwame Frimpong travelled on a diplomatic passport to the Netherlands on private business. Photo credit: OK Frimpong & Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

His detention, according to reports, forms part of an international financial crimes investigation coordinated by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

OK Frimpong travelled on diplomatic passport

In an interview on Accra-based TV3, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor disclosed that Ohene Kwame Frimpong used his diplomatic passport to travel to the Netherlands even though he went for his private business.

"So he was on his diplomatic passport, but it was a private trip."

According to the South Dayi MP, the Attorney General has been asked to advise on what can be done since OK Frimpong was travelling on a diplomatic passport.

"The Attorney General has been called to give an opinion because he was travelling on a diplomatic passport."

According to Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MPs are advised to use their diplomatic passports only for official travels.

"MPs are part of the category of public officers who use diplomatic passports. When MPs are doing their private trips, they use diplomatic passports, especially because a lot of countries don't require a visa. If you are using the regular, you may have to take a visa on arrival."

"But as part of our protocols and orientations, we advise that when you are doing your private trips, by all means use your regular passport. Then, when you are doing official parliamentary trips, you use the diplomatic passports," he added.

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Source: YEN.com.gh