A fire outbreak destroyed shops directly opposite the Accra Central Police Station

The Ghana National Fire Service deployed extra pumps from four different stations to contain the blaze

Police authorities took one suspect into custody to assist with investigations into the cause of the fire

Firefighters are battling a major blaze after fire engulfed buildings housing shops directly opposite the Accra Central Police Station.

Ghana Police announce the arrest of a suspect linked to the June 3, 2026, fire outbreak at Accra Central. Image credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook, Etornam363830/X

Source: Facebook

The inferno reportedly destroyed properties worth tens of thousands of cedis before emergency teams arrived at the scene.

The Ghana National Fire Service, however, confirmed that personnel from the Accra City Fire Station were immediately deployed to the area. To reinforce the firefighting operations, three extra fire pumps were drawn from the Ministries, Parliament, and Industrial Area Fire Stations.

One firefighter sustained injuries while working with the emergency crews to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures. Authorities announced that no civilian casualties have been recorded from the incident so far.

Police arrest suspect linked to the fire

In an official press release issued on June 3, 2026, the Ghana Police Service stated that the cause of the fire had not yet been established.

However, the statement confirmed that a suspect had been picked up at the scene.

The arrest, according to the police, is to assist with investigations while emergency crews finalise operations. Officials also appealed to the public to stay clear of the affected areas to ensure unhindered operations.

The Facebook post below has the full statement from the Ghana Police on the June 3, 2026, Accra Central fire incident.

Netizens react to arrest made by Police

The update about the arrested individual quickly went viral, prompting mixed reactions from Ghanaians online, who questioned how a suspect could be identified before the cause of the fire was known.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the Ghana National Fire Service's update below:

Victor Boateng Ennison said:

"Cause of fire is not yet established, but the suspect is in custody what suspect? Auntie Julie."

Lambert Atsivor wrote:

"So the point 5 nu, which suspect is that?"

Ewura Papabi commented:

"The suspect? Meaning someone intentionally caused it? 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️."

George Lutterodt added:

"The cause of the fire is yet to be established. Do you have a suspect in police custody?"

Jerry Ametorwodufia stated:

"June 3 hmmmgh"

Fire destroys parts of Makola and Tudu markets

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that fire destroyed parts of Accra's Central Business District (CBD) on June 3, 2026, as Ghana marked the 11th anniversary of the June 3rd Circle disaster.

Different fire outbreaks occurred at the Makola Market and Tudu at night, as a heavy downpour caused flooding in the areas.

The fire swept through parts of the bustling commercial hubs, destroying merchandise and other valuables belonging to traders. The extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

Source: YEN.com.gh