The Electricity Company of Ghana shared tips on social media, advising Ghanaians on how to stay safe during the rainy season and associated floods

The warnings came after a man died in the Ga East Municipality on May 25 after unknowingly sheltering near an electrified container during a rainstorm

ECG also warned Ghanaians on measures to take to protect appliances from being destroyed during rainstorms, and how to stay safe from electrical harm

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has shared tips to Ghanaians on how to stay safe during rainstorms and protect appliances in their homes.

The 2026 rainy season commenced in May with several massive rain and thunderstorms pummeling the country.

ECG shares safety tips for Ghanaians during the rainy season after a man was killed in the Ga East district by an electrical shock. Image credit: GraphicGhana, @ecgghofficial/Twitter

Source: Facebook

Accra has become flooded as it typically does during the rainy season, and Ghanaians have begun dealing with associated dangers, including risks of electrical shocks during storms and while moving through flooded areas.

In the Ga East Municipality, a man died during a rainstorm on Monday, May 25.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dennis Nartey Ajannor, the victim sought shelter near a container but did not know it had become electrified.

“We recorded one casualty as a result of the person seeking shelter from a container, which unfortunately had been hazards. So he passed,” he stated.

Some Ghanaians have also expressed concern over the destruction of their electrical appliances during power outages that occur during storms.

ECG shares tips on safety during rainstorms

In several posts shared to its official Twitter handle, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has shared tips with Ghanaians in order to navigate the rainy season safely.

The company shared a graphic warning that rainstorms pose a serious risk of electrical hazards both to humans and electrical appliances.

ECG shared four tips to its customers and Ghanaians in general:

Stay away from electric poles, wires, and transformers Avoid walking or playing in flooded areas Do not touch electrical devices or switches with wet hands Report any fallen or damaged wires to ECG immediately

The Twitter post shared by ECG with safety tips for Ghanaians during rainstorms is below.

ECG shares safety tips for appliances

In several follow-up tweets, ECG outlines several safety measures to protect appliances during rainstorms and to safely navigate floodwaters when necessary.

The agency noted that it was best practice to unplug all electronic devices during rainstorms, which protects both the appliance and prevents possible electric shocks during use.

ECG also issued a dire warning on moving through flooded areas with nearby electrical installations.

“Never walk or drive through flooded areas near electrical installations. Water conducts electricity and can be deadly," ECG wrote.

The Twitter post with ECG's appliance safety tips is below.

ECG maintenance exercise to disrupt power supply in parts of Accra on May 25, 2026. Image credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

ECG announces maintenance dumsor schedule

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that ECG shared an update on areas to face power outages due to scheduled maintenance exercises.

In a statement, ECG said it will carry out planned maintenance works in parts of the Accra East and Accra West Regions on Monday, May 25, 2026, aimed at improving the stability and reliability of the electricity network.

Source: YEN.com.gh