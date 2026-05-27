Kumawood megastar and music executive Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lilwin, has officially been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Royal Foam

The deal comes directly on the heels of a massive "fake mattress saga," where consumers shared local sub-standard factories were stuffing mattress covers with hard industrial styrofoam

Lilwin effectively engineered the entire national conversation by creating the viral catchphrase "Twa Wo Foam" (Cut Your Mattress) after slicing open his own bed on camera

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The standard for transforming public advocacy and raw viral internet moments into high-paying corporate board victories has been effortlessly redefined by the king of Kumawood marketing.

Ghanaian actor Lilwin lands ambassadorial deal with Royal Foam after viral “fake” mattress trend. Image credit: officiallilwin/Instagram

Source: UGC

Lilwin, the CEO of Wezzy Empire, has officially leveraged a tense consumer-safety panic to anchor a massive commercial rollout with Royal Foam, proving once again that his brand equity within the Ghanaian mass market remains completely unmatched.

The fake mattress scandal that shook the nation

The genesis of this corporate partnership stems from an explosive, highly alarming consumer-safety crisis that gripped Ghanaian timelines earlier this month. Several local households had raised intense complaints regarding the extreme, wooden density, and rapidly deteriorating comfort of premium-priced mattresses entering the market.

The panic escalated into a full-scale national investigation when a brave consumer decided to tear open their mattress lining on camera, only to discover that the product was filled with cheap, hazardous industrial styrofoam blocks rather than certified, ergonomic polyurethane foam.

Sensing danger and suspecting a mattress inside his own luxury residence, Lilwin pulled out his camera and executed a hilarious but deeply exposing live test. Crafting the now-legendary phrase "W’atwa wo foam?" (Have you cut open your mattress?), the actor ripped through his own bedding on camera, revealing to his millions of followers that he had also been scammed with a block of hard styrofoam.

The massive public outcry and viral response forced the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and national police units to launch immediate midnight raids, completely shutting down several unregulated, foreign-owned factories producing the hazardous, counterfeit products.

Watch as Lilwin cuts open his foam amid the fake mattress trend in the Instagram video below.

Watch as Lilwin visited the Royal Foam showroom to test their mattress in the Instagram video below.

Lilwing becomes brand ambassador of Royal Foam

Recognising his unparalleled power to reassure the public and restore consumer confidence, Royal Foam Ghana moved rapidly to secure Lilwin's services. In a brilliant marketing stroke, the company has directly adopted his viral phrase to launch an aggressive consumer authenticity campaign.

Announcing the major milestone to his followers on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, Lilwin revealed an immediate national price slash designed to help Ghanaians safely replace their counterfeit mattresses:

"W’atwa Wo Foam? Good News! 🎉🛏️ This week only, enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on all certified Mattresses and premium Made-in-Ghana Sofas! Sleep healthier, sleep better, and save bigger with the only brand you can trust. Royal Foam — Rest Assured!"

Marketing experts are widely praising Royal Foam's rapid response, noting that attaching Lilwin to their identity instantly distinguishes their certified, high-density products from the illicit black-market counterfeits currently plaguing homes.

Read the details in the Instagram post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh