The official burial planning committee has released the formal itinerary for the upcoming one-week celebration of the late Beverly Ama Agbeleseshi Afaglo-Baah

Dropped online by her ultimate best friend and industry sister, Roselyn Ngissah, the official artwork sets a solemn tone for the weekend

The memorial will take the form of an elite open-air remembrance vigil, blending intense corporate praise with highly symbolic legacy ceremonies

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The collective grief surrounding the untimely cancer-related passing of veteran Ghallywood actress Beverly Afaglo has transitioned into a highly organised, dignified celebration of her massive 42-year earthly legacy.

Best friend Roselyn Ngissah shares the itinerary for the one-week memorial and vigil of the late Beverly Afaglo. Image credit: Beverly_Afaglo/Instagram, Express News

Source: UGC

Following days of raw emotional breakdowns within the family home, where screen icons like Jackie Appiah, Kafui Danku, and a solitary Portia Asare have been taking turns comforting her completely broken mother, the structural machinery for her final farewell has officially been unveiled to the global public.

According to Roselyn Ngissah's official communique, the family has selected a highly accessible, premium outdoor venue to accommodate the large number of corporate executives, movie stars, musicians, and international sympathisers expected to visit the region.

The event has been deliberately structured as a short, highly impactful afternoon and evening remembrance vigil rather than a drawn-out, exhausting all-day traditional funeral gathering:

Official Full Name: Beverly Ama Agbeleseshi Afaglo-Baah

Lifespan Chronology: 28th May 1983 – 24th May 2026 (Passing just four days shy of her 43rd birthday)

Observation Date: Saturday, 30th May 2026

Strict Time Window: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Sharp)

Selected Venue: Green Flavour Events Centre Park, Community 9, Tema (Outdoor Open Air Service)

Mandatory Dress Code: Traditional Black & Red

Read the one-week details in the Instagram post below.

The Structural Programme Highlights

To ensure her multi-faceted life as an entertainer, entrepreneur (Traffic Shawarma), and media professional is thoroughly captured, the service has been split into major milestones:

The Spiritual Foundations: Intense corporate Praise & Worship sessions, alongside dedicated Scripture Readings anchored by her pastoral family from Action Chapel International.

The Fraternity Tributes: Formal, unedited oral and written presentations from the head family elders, the Klikor traditional stools, and prominent Ghollywood/Kumawood industry colleagues.

The Musical Elegy: Special musical renditions, including the highly anticipated public performance layout of the heartbreaking tribute song recently recorded and released by her grieving husband, Choirmaster (Eugene Boadu Baah).

The Final Symbolic Release: A highly emotional, symbolic Torch Lighting & Balloon Release ceremony designed to illuminate the Tema skies in honour of her memory, followed by a closing benediction.

The publication concludes with an open, warmth-filled invitation from the unified Baah, Afaglo, and Klikor extended families. They are calling on all genuine friends, business partners, media practitioners, and admirers across the West African sub-region to converge in Tema this Saturday.

Leila Djansi fires hypocrites mourning Beverly Afaglo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that US-based filmmaker Leila Djansi has criticised Ghanaians mourning actress Beverly Afaglo online, accusing some of hypocrisy following the actress’s death after a battle with cancer.

Afaglo, a top actress for over 17 years, passed away on Saturday night, May 23, 2026, at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

Source: YEN.com.gh