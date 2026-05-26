TV presenter Anita Akuffo and her husband, a prominent music executive, have officially left the country for their post-wedding honeymoon

The airport footage was shared by the groom, Opoku Sanaa, on his official Instagram page, confirming their departure

The video captured a beautifully candid, unscripted moment between the couple inside a premium airport lounge as they waited to board their international flight

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The standard of fairytale romance has officially been elevated by West Africa's favourite new power couple.

Wedding Bliss Continues As Opoku Sanaa and Anita Akufo Jet Off for Honeymoon Getaway, Video

Source: Instagram

Days after breaking the internet with their high-class traditional engagement, where the groom completely melted hearts by breaking down in tears of gratitude while reading his covenant vows, the newlywedded Opoku Sanaa and Anita Akuffo have officially flown out of the country to celebrate their new union in absolute privacy.

Anita and husband spoted at airport lounge

In the heartwarming Instagram story shared by the celebrated bass maestro and international music director, the couple can be seen relaxing within an exclusive, elite airport executive room.

The space featured an expansive, floor-to-ceiling glass window that perfectly overlooked the airport tarmac, with a massive commercial aeroplane positioned directly in the background, ready for boarding.

The highlight of the footage captures Anita completely unaware that her husband had pulled out his phone camera to document her.

Sitting elegantly in her travelling attire, the Date Rush co-host was captured busily scrolling through her phone, presumably catching up on the massive wave of digital congratulations still flooding her timelines.

When she finally looked up and realised Opoku was filming her, she immediately blushed, flashing her trademark million-dollar television smile that has charmed viewers across the continent. The natural, unfiltered interaction beautifully highlights the deep friendship and comfort that anchor their relationship away from the structured paparazzi frames.

Their destination, however, was not made public.

Watch the video in the Instagram post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh