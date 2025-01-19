TikTok goes dark in US as Trump seeks reprieve from ban

This illustration photo taken in Los Angeles on January 18, 2025, shows the TikTok app on a smartphone screen in front of a photo of US President-elect Donald Trump. TikTok disconnected access to its users in the United States late January 18 after no action was taken shortly before a national ban was to take effect, in the name of national security, unless its Chinese owners reach a deal to sell it to non-Chinese buyers by January 19, with President-elect Donald Trump unable to intervene until he takes office. "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US," said a message to users attempting to use the app. "Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now.". Photo: Chris DELMAS / AFP

TikTok went dark in the United States on Sunday as millions of dismayed users found themselves barred from the popular app, with President-elect Donald Trump vowing to seek a reprieve.

Hours before a law banning the Chinese-owned platform in the name of national security came into effect, TikTok was removed from app stores and told users attempting to log on that under the new legislation "you can't use TikTok for now."

It said "we are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

Trump, who had previously backed a ban and during his first term in office made moves towards one, posted "Save TikTok!" on his own Truth Social platform early Sunday.

The blackout followed a US Supreme Court decision on Friday to uphold the legislation banning the video-sharing platform, unless Chinese owner ByteDance reached a deal to sell it to non-Chinese buyers by Sunday.

From teenage dancers to grandmothers sharing cooking tips, TikTok has been embraced for its ability to transform ordinary users into global celebrities when a video goes viral.

It also now has a fan in Trump, who since signing an executive order stepping up pressure on ByteDance to sell in 2020 has credited the app with connecting him to younger voters.

After discussing TikTok with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump told NBC News on Saturday that he could activate a 90-day reprieve after he reclaims the Oval Office on Monday.

The law allows a 90-day delay if the White House can show progress toward a viable deal, but ByteDance has flatly refused any sale.

Outgoing President Joe Biden's administration has said it will leave the matter to Trump and that it would not enforce any ban.

It is unclear what the incoming president can do to lift the ban unless ByteDance sells, however.

"Congress wrote this law to be virtually president-proof," warned Adam Kovacevich, chief executive of industry trade group Chamber of Progress.

'I love TikTok'

Besides removing TikTok from app stores, the law requires Apple and Google to block new downloads, with the companies liable for penalties of up to $5,000 per user if the app is accessed.

Oracle, which hosts TikTok's servers, would also be legally obligated to enforce the ban.

Other social media platforms such as X were flooded with memes and comments mourning the move early Sunday -- though some posts were more cynical, with many pointing to Trump's own previous efforts to ban TikTok.

"Nothing is more American than banning TikTok before AR-15s," posted X user David Leavitt, referring to an automatic weapon often used in US mass shootings.

In Europe, TikTok's suspension drew praise from the foreign minister of Estonia -- among the countries most resilient to disinformation, according to the European Media Literacy Index.

"Banning TikTok must be considered in Europe as well," Margus Tsahkna said on X, adding that the US banned app has been used to spread disinformation and manipulate elections, and is known to pose a national security risk.

The ban even became a hot topic at the Australian Open tennis in Melbourne, where American player Coco Gauff scrawled "RIP TikTok USA" on a courtside camera.

"I could not access it after my match," Gauff said after winning her fourth-round match.

"I love TikTok, it's like an escape... hopefully it comes back," the world number three told reporters.

Offers for TikTok

A last-minute proposal made Saturday by the highly valued start-up Perplexity AI offered a merger with the US subsidiary of TikTok, a source with knowledge of the deal told AFP.

The proposal did not include a price but the source estimated it would cost at least $50 billion.

Frank McCourt, the former Los Angeles Dodgers owner, has also made an offer to purchase TikTok's US activity.

Meanwhile, thousands of worried TikTok users turned to Xiaohongshu ("Little Red Book"), a Chinese social media network similar to Instagram, ahead of the suspension.

Nicknamed "Red Note" by its American users, it was the most downloaded app on the US Apple Store last week.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

