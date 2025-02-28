Off leash: China's pet industry shines in ailing economy

China's pet industry is flourishing, even as low consumption is plaguing the world's second-biggest economy. Photo: WANG Zhao / AFP

Source: AFP

Patterned poop bags, frilly dog dresses and exotic animals including wombats and meerkats were on display at a bustling pet expo in Beijing, where the industry continues to thrive despite a sluggish economy.

China is battling slowing growth as a real-estate crisis, persistently low consumption and high youth unemployment plague the world's second-biggest economy.

Yet the pet industry is one sector that has defied the downturn.

This week, throngs of pet lovers packed into large exhibition halls in Beijing's suburbs, eager to shop for new furry companions and accessories ranging from pearl necklaces for cats to raincoats for dogs.

In one section of the fair, vendors showcased an array of exotic pets, including crabs, lizards and minks -- drawing in curious visitors.

Animal rights groups have raised concerns about the exotic pet trade, often linked to poor welfare standards.

The pandemic also sparked fears that animals may be carriers of diseases including Covid-19, which was widely believed to have originated in bats.

But exotic pets remain popular in China, particularly among young people, with videos on how to raise them widely shared on local social media platforms.

Exotic pets remain popular in China, particularly among young people. Photo: WANG Zhao / AFP

Source: AFP

At one booth, shop owner Zhao Tingting displayed colourful beds and transparent handbags, accessories specially designed to carry sugar gliders -- a small, nocturnal possum she sells alongside other animals like meerkats.

A small crowd gathered around as a sugar glider nestled itself inside a worker's hoodie, occasionally sticking its head out to peep at the mesmerised onlookers.

Zhao cradled a meerkat dressed in a warm shirt in her arms. "Many people, as soon as they see this, feel that it's soft, cuddly and extremely cute," she told AFP.

"It can melt your heart. There are really a lot of people who want one now," the 35-year-old said, adding that demand for these exotic pets has grown in recent years.

"Our customers start with one, then it becomes two, then three, and some even end up having more than ten or even 20."

'Flourishing sector'

In 2022, China's pet market reached a revenue of around 493.6 billion yuan ($67.8 billion) and it is expected to double this year, according to a report by research group Daxue Consulting.

"The Chinese pet market represents a flourishing sector in the country's economy," the report said.

By 2030, China's pet population will be well on its way to doubling that of its young children. Photo: WANG Zhao / AFP

Source: AFP

By 2030, China's pet population will be well on its way to doubling that of its young children, according to US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Wandering down aisles lined with transparent enclosures, cat-lover Guo inspected a variety of felines, from hairless Sphynx cats to fluffy Maine Coons.

The 50-year-old had flown from the eastern province of Fujian specially for the event, and was on the lookout for a new whiskered friend, specifically a Silver Shaded British Shorthair.

"We already have two at home...they are relatively affordable and not too expensive," Guo told AFP after completing his rounds.

While the broader economy "isn't great at the moment", people are willing to spend on the things they love, including pets, said Guo, who works in the agri-livestock industry.

"You can take a look at the exhibition today -- it's absolutely packed with people."

"Having a cat can provide some comfort and emotional support...and can help alleviate people's negative emotions," he said.

Cat seller Dong has also seen customer numbers rise in recent years.

"A few years ago, there seemed to be some resistance when it came to pets but now people are more open-minded," Dong told AFP, gently stroking a British Longhair while dangling a toy wand in front of it.

Animal rights groups have raised concerns about China's thriving exotic pet trade. Photo: WANG Zhao / AFP

Source: AFP

Some parents who may be reluctant to have more children may opt to get a pet for their child to keep them company, Dong said.

And many Chinese people have a "natural love" for animals, she added.

"When they see these incredibly cute, fluffy animals, it brings them joy and happiness."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP