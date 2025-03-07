Apple step closer to seeing end of Indonesia iPhone sales ban
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Indonesia approved local certificates for more than a dozen Apple products on Friday, the industry ministry said, moving the tech giant a step closer to having a ban lifted on iPhone sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Apple struck a deal with Indonesia last month to invest in the country of 280 million after months of deadlock over the tech titan's failure to meet regulations requiring phones to be built with at least 40 percent of components made locally.
"We have issued local content requirement certificates for 20 Apple products," Industry Ministry spokesperson Febri Hendri Antoni Arief said in a statement.
It did not specify the products that were certified, but local media reported they included the latest iPhone 16 model.
Apple now needs to obtain a series of certificates and approvals from various ministries, the statement said.
Jakarta rejected a $100 million investment proposal from Apple in November, saying it lacked the "fairness" required by the government.
Apple later agreed to invest $150 million in building two facilities -- one in Bandung in West Java province to produce accessories, and another in Batam for AirTags.
Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said last month that Apple had also committed to building a semiconductor research and development centre in Indonesia, calling it a "first of its kind in Asia".
Despite the ban on iPhone sales in Indonesia, the government had allowed the devices to be brought in if they were not being traded commercially.
Indonesia has also banned the sale of Google Pixel phones for failing to meet the 40 percent local parts requirement.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.