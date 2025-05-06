Tesla sales fall again in Germany as drivers steer clear of Musk

Almost 46 percent fewer Tesla cars were registered in Germany in April than the same month last year. Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Tesla sales nosedived again in Germany last month even as electric vehicle sales rose strongly, data showed Tuesday, as German drivers voted with their wallets against billionaire owner Elon Musk.

Just 885 Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) were registered in April, 45.9 percent fewer than the same month last year, the KBA federal transport authority said.

That was almost half as many as BYD, a Chinese competitor, managed: 1,556 BYDs were registered in April, a rise of 756 percent on the year.

At the same time, overall EV registrations rose 53.5 percent year-on-year and now account for almost 19 percent of the market, the highest share since the government removed a subsidy for electric vehicles in December 2023.

Tesla's sales have been slowing worldwide due to a combination of fierce Chinese competition as well as anger at Musk's outspoken political positions.

He has faced particular hostility in Germany for backing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) before February's general election by appearing via video link at a rally and broadcasting a conversation with its co-leader, Alice Weidel, on his X platform.

Other political parties in Germany shun the AfD and Germany's domestic intelligence agency last week classified it as a right-wing extremist organisation.

Some German Tesla drivers have put "I bought this before Elon went crazy" stickers on their vehicles and the backlash has also taken more forceful forms.

Tesla cars have been targeted in suspected arson attacks in Berlin and Dresden, and protesters have staged demonstrations against the carmaker.

Over the three months to April, Tesla registrations fell a whopping 60.4 percent from the same period a year ago.

Overall car registrations in Germany fell 0.2 percent in April versus the previous year, a sign that the market is stabilising after they fell almost four percent in March.

Tesla chairman Robyn Denholm last week denied that the carmaker's board was looking to replace Musk as CEO.

