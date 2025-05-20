Chanel reports 28% drop in full-year profit
French luxury group Chanel said Tuesday that it suffered a 28.2-percent drop in net profit to $3.4 billion last year because of "challenging" conditions in some markets.
"We saw challenging macroeconomic conditions which had an impact on sales in some markets," the CEO of the fashion house, Leena Nair, said in a statement. Global revenue dipped 5.3 percent to $18.7 billion.
It said the headwinds raise questions over whether it will raise prices, as it typically does twice a year, in March and in September.
Several rivals, such as Hermes, have already hiked their prices to compensate for the 10-percent tariffs into the US market ordered by President Donald Trump.
Chanel's chief financial officer Philippe Blondiaux told Vogue Business that the situation with the US tariffs was "extremely volatile" and "we are waiting to see what will be the outcome of all the ongoing discussions" before deciding.
Chanel 2024 sales in North and South America dipped 4.3 percent, while those in the Asia-Pacific region plummeted 9.3 percent. Revenues from European sales rose 1.2 percent.
Chanel said it made "record" investments in 2024, notably acquiring prestige properties in Paris and New York and expanding its global network of stores, including in China and Japan. It planned to pursue that path, by expanding further in China as well as in India and Mexico.
Nair told Vogue Business that China was "one of the most dynamic and important markets for the luxury ecosystem" and Chanel had opened 15 new stores there last year, and planned to open another 15.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.