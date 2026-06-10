Beneficiaries of the US DV Lottery programme have been advised on important things to consider when applying for citizenship

A US-based immigration lawyer has shared factors that sometimes cause beneficiaries to run into problems with their citizenship application

The State Department has already stated that a new fee will be levied on applicants

A US-based immigration lawyer, Elisa N. Kumadey, has offered education to DV-2026 Diversity Visa Lottery winners.

In a video posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10, Lawyer Kumadey shared reasons why some DV Lottery winners encounter challenges after relocating to the US.

US immigration lawyer Akua Poku opens up on DV lottery programme registration delay. Photo credit: Alexander W Helin/Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Offering insight into what should be done when applying for any immigration status upon arriving in the USA, Lawyer Kumadey stressed the need for beneficiaries to review all their immigration applications.

With this, she indicated that applicants should be well versed in the information they provided on their immigration forms when they first applied for the lottery.

In certain cases, she called on DV Lottery winners to request a copy of their immigration file, as any inconsistency could lead to visa denial.

“Be very careful. We are having many cases where DV Lottery winners have trouble when they travel to the US. When it is time to file their citizenship applications, they face many problems. Before you file any immigration application, make sure you review all old applications. Know what you put in those applications. If possible, request a copy of your file from immigration and know exactly what you submitted and what you said during your interview. This can affect your case in the future.

Lawyer Kumadey also warned against relying on agents during the application process and urged applicants to keep a copy of their DV Lottery forms for future reference.

“If you put one child on your DV Lottery application and later enter the US but are now applying with two or three children, this can cause issues and your application or citizenship may be denied. Most people use agents to apply for DV Lottery applications. These agents sometimes put incorrect information on applicants’ forms, which later gets people into trouble.Please make sure you get your DV Lottery application form from the agent, keep it with you, and when it is time for any immigration application, always refer to the information on it.”

DV Lottery: Possible immigration changes cause delay in DV Lottery Visa programme. Photo credit: @suriya silsaksom/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

New fee for DV Lottery applicants

The U.S. Department of State has announced that the 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery programme will now require a fee.

The decision to change the application process was made public by the U.S. Department of State.

The cost of registration is expected to cover processing expenses and discourage fake or speculative applications.

Below is the Facebook post:

Lady refused US visa over typing error

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young woman was left disappointed after she revealed why she was denied a visa.

She said she attended her interview but was refused a visa due to a typo in her surname.

Source: YEN.com.gh