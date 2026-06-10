NPP online activist Sabato was allegedly attacked and apprehended by South African anti-immigration vigilantes in a viral video

The Ghanaian blogger EDHub shared footage showing Sabato and other suspected foreign nationals seated on the ground and being interrogated

Sabato, who appeared to have escaped unharmed, warned all Ghanaians in South Africa that they were unsafe, alleging the government was behind the crackdown

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A popular New Patriotic Party (NPP) online activist and content creator, Sabato, has allegedly been attacked and apprehended by vigilantes and security personnel in South Africa.

NPP Activist Sabato is allegedly attacked in South Africa during an anti-immigrant event. Image credit: @abrewasidechick3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a viral video shared to Twitter on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the Ghanaian was seen in a group of people allegedly rounded up by South African anti-immigration vigilantes.

Sabato and several other suspected foreign nationals were seen seated on the ground and surrounded by their captors, who were heard accusing them of being illegals involved in crime.

Another video showed Sabato being taken to an alleged security officer, who interrogated the Ghanaian and was seen taking some cash out of a small safe he was holding.

The Ghanaian blogger, EDHub, shared the video with the caption:

"A Ghanaian known as 'Sabato,’ a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was among a group of immigrants reportedly rounded up by South African nationals and security personnel over suspicions of involvement in illegal substance dealing."

The Twitter video showing Sabato’s alleged apprehension is below.

Sabato speaks on South African woes

In a video shared by Abrewa Mafia on TikTok, Sabato, who appeared to have escaped the dangerous situation unscathed, spoke about his ordeal.

He said he was at home when he felt people at the gate breaking down his door and warned all Ghanaians to stay away from South Africa.

"They were throwing blows, hitting me with guns, and more. What is happening in South Africa is all over the entire country. I am very sure that the government is behind it because the police are not protecting anyone.

“So if you are a Ghanaian in South Africa, do not think that you are safe wherever you are. I was home when I saw a crowd headed to my home. They broke down the gate to my home.”

The TikTok video of Sabato speaking about his South African ordeal is below.

Reactions to Sabato's South African ordeal

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Sabato speaking out about his ordeal in South Africa.

Sweet said:

"All this thing is set up, you don’t know him anywhere, because of the disgrace you have brought on your fellow Africans so you trying to tarnish their image. This guy is innocent 😡."

UnProud Bachelor 👷🏿‍♂️ wrote:

"They saw his recent videos on social media and targeted him. I'm disappointed you're trying to politicise it. He's Ghanaian and Ghana won't tolerate this nonsense from South Africans."

idfwsm commented:

"And the reports going around are that he’s a Nigerian arrested. Nawa ooo."

Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announces the government's plans to evacuate Ghanaian citizens from South Africa. Image credit: SamuelOkudzetoAblakwa

Source: UGC

Ghana evacuates citizens from South Africa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana evacuated some citizens from South Africa amid the rising incidents of xenophobic violence.

300 evacuees arrived in Accra on May 27, with other badges following in the subsequent days, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Source: YEN.com.gh