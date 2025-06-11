Brewer Heineken unveils $2.75 bn investment in Mexico
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Dutch brewing giant Heineken announced Wednesday a $2.75 billion investment in Mexico -- the latest vote of confidence in Latin America's second-largest economy despite US President Donald Trump's trade war.
The pledge follows similar moves by companies such as Walmart, Netflix, and Spanish bank Santander, despite tensions with Trump's adminstration over his import tariffs.
Heineken will use the investment to fund a new plant and other projects through the end of 2028, its Mexico CEO Oriol Bonaclocha said during President Claudia Sheinbaum's morning news conference.
The new factory in the southeastern state of Yucatan will generate around 3,000 direct and indirect jobs, Bonaclocha said.
The plan is "a clear sign of confidence in Mexico," Yucatan state governor Joaquin Diaz said.
In April, rival brewer Grupo Modelo, which makes Corona beer, announced an investment of more than $3.6 billion in Mexico to modernize its plants.
Mexico's economy is considered one of those most vulnerable to Trump's tariffs due to the close trade relations between the two countries.
At the same time, Mexico has benefited from tariff relief thanks to a three-way North American free trade agreement that also includes Canada.
Sheinbaum is seeking an agreement with Trump to end remaining tariffs, notably on automobiles, steel and aluminum.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.