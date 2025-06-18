US approves Gilead's twice-yearly injection to prevent HIV

The Gilead logo is displayed on a sign at Gilead headquarters on March 20, 2025 in Foster City, California. Photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Gilead Sciences' twice-yearly injection to prevent HIV, a move the company hailed as a major breakthrough in the fight against the sexually transmitted virus.

Drugs to prevent HIV transmission, known as pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP, have existed for more than a decade. But because they typically require taking a daily pill, they have struggled to make a significant dent in global infections.

"This is a historic day in the decades-long fight against HIV," said Daniel O'Day, Gilead's chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Lenacapavir, marketed under the brand name Yeztugo, has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the risk of HIV transmission by more than 99.9 percent in adults and adolescents -- making it functionally akin to a powerful vaccine.

But optimism may be tempered by the drug's expected eye-watering price tag.

While the company has not disclosed specifics, analysts estimate the US launch price could be as high as $25,000 per year.

Activists are calling for the price to be slashed to $25 per person annually to help end the HIV pandemic.

The approval also comes as President Donald Trump's administration has slashed funding for HIV treatment and prevention programs both overseas and within the United States.

