Ghanaian entrepreneur and events guru Nathaniel Benny Dedume Jnr, popularly known as MC Sir Nat, has reportedly passed away

His death, announced by Nap Event GH CEO Priscilla Oduro Antwi, surprised many just weeks after his birthday

Social media mourned the loss, with heartfelt tributes reflecting on his loyalty and significant contributions to the industry

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Nathaniel Benny Dedume Jnr, popularly known as MC Sir Nat, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, travel and tour agent and media consultant, has reportedly passed away.

Tears flow as renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur and events guru MC Sir Nat reportedly passes away. Photo source: Nathaniel Benny Dedume Jnr

Source: Facebook

Priscilla Oduro Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nap Event GH, announced Nathaniel's demise on her official Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

His demise came a few weeks after he celebrated his birthday on Friday, May 22, 2026.

What happened to MC Sir Nat?

The exact circumstances surrounding the demise of MC Sir Nat remain unknown, with Priscilla failing to specify in her announcement.

However, some online rumours indicated that he was found dead in his room after not being seen publicly for several days.

In her post, she recounted her past working relationship with the deceased, who was the CEO of Benny Media Events, Travel and Tour Consult, and how he helped her business gain major recognition even after they parted ways.

She wrote:

"My heart is shattered today. To the man who gave Nap Event GH its name. To the one who told me, “Priscilla, use Nap Group. Make it big."

"Even after we broke up, you never broke your support. You backed my business when others doubted. You checked every status, celebrated every booking, and stood behind Nap Group of Companies in silence. No fights. No demands. Just loyalty."

Priscilla also recounted past conversations with the late Nat sometime before his untimely demise.

The Nap Event CEO also detailed how her former colleague's death had emotionally affected her.

She wrote:

"I asked you to stop the late calls and video calls. You respected me. You gave me space. I thought we had more time... time to say thank you and time to tell you that Nap Event GH is standing because of you."

"I’m hurting. I wish you had called me when things got hard in your room. I wish I could hear “Make Nap Group proud” one more time."

The news of Benny's demise evoked sadness among many Ghanaians, including controversial media personality and former GWR participant Afua Asantewaa, who also mourned on social media.

The Facebook posts mourning MC Sir Nat are below:

Who was late MC Sir Nat?

The late MC Sir Nat, real name Nathaniel Benny Dedume Jnr, was a Corporate Master of Ceremonies (MC), Travel and Tour agent, PR, Marketing, Brands expert, events and weddings planner, TV and radio consultant and a Real Estate Manager.

He was a well-known and respected personality in the Ghanaian event circles.

Nat was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Benny Media Events, Travel and Tour Consult.

Late actor William Addo's family suffers fresh tragedy as his widow Agnes Dewornu Akortor-Addo dies months after his demise. Photo source: William Addo

Source: Facebook

Before establishing his own company, he worked as the presenter for Sunyani-based radio station Parrot FM 103.3's Morning Mix show and the host of the "I must know/Have your say" show.

Nat also worked as a Sales and Event Coordinator at Stream Zone.

He also worked at business mogul Nana Appiah Mensah's (NAM1) Zylofon Media company until its eventual shutdown on January 30, 2019.

In terms of his educational background, Benny was a graduate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG), the University of Ghana and Achimota School.

MC Sir Nat's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AJ Willz commented:

"Are you kidding me? Nat has passed on? How, how, how? He just celebrated his birthday recently... Wow, this is sad news to me. Ooh, Sir Nat. Hmmm."

Anokye Miguel said:

"Aww nooooo. We spoke on the 12th of April 2026."

Nii Tagoe wrote:

"Yes, oo, he died in his room for days. No one would have known, if not for a tenant who asked about his whereabouts."

William Addo's wife dies before his funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that William Addo's wife died from illness during his family's preparations for his funeral service.

Mrs Agnes Dewornu Akortor-Addo's demise came seven months after her husband, who was a well-known veteran Ghanaian actor, passed on.

Source: YEN.com.gh