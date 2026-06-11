Clement Testimony has once again shared a dire prophecy for the Ghana Black Stars concerning their fate in the World Cup

With the tournament starting on June 11, 2026, many expect that the nation's team will perform at its best, despite doom predictions

Prophet Clement's supposed spiritual message has caught the attention of Ghanaians, sparking intense reactions on social media

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Prophecy has again clashed with football as Clement Testimony has dropped a purported spiritual message about Ghana in the World Cup.

Prophet Clement Testimony drops a dire prediction for Ghana as the World Cup kicks off. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony, GFA

Source: Facebook

Thursday, June 11, 2026, marked the start of the World Cup with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

In an interview on Metro TV on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, Clement Testimony stated that the Ghana Black Stars may not go beyond the group stage.

According to him, God wanted to use the nation's team to uplift Ghana, but it has been crushed due to what he described as a violation.

When he was asked by the host if he could do something about it, Prophet Clement noted that it was too late.

"God wanted to use Black Stars to open Ghana, but it has been crushed. My prophecy was not about football but the country,” he said.

"I will not do anything because something has been violated. Everyone who knows me knows that I love Ghana. It is not about NDC or NPP. I am neutral. I saw that Ghana was going to exploit the World Cup. We would have reached the semi-finals, but it's too late,” he added.

Ghanaian Prophet Clement Testimony drops a prophecy about Nigeria. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony,/Nur Photo

Source: Facebook

Sharing the vision he had, the reason why he gave his numerous prophetic directions, he said;

“I saw a vision early this year, praying and God told me he was going to lift Ghana, and I asked how, he told me he was going to use the Black Stars.”

“I then saw the black star flying, and they were doing great things. Dede Ayew was at the top of the star with the captain's band. I saw him pushing the star up.”

“God told me Andre should be part because he brought the World Cup to Ghana before. He was the first to lift the World Cup. I said they should take him there for a few minutes, like Neymar and others. I saw some small, small boys playing so well. So I advise that they take these footballers there, but they were ignored. Football is a spiritual competition. I sent a lot of videos out, but none of them has been done…”

Clement Testimony also spoke about his prophecies about Kudus Mohammed, claiming he is yet to reach out.

The man of God's prophecy has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many sharing mixed comments.

The Facebook video of Clement Testimony's sharing the prophecy is below.

Reactions to Clement Testimony's World Cup prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Clement Testimony shared his prediction about the Ghana Black Stars.

Nyarko Sefa wrote:

"We all dey inside."

Samuel Opata wrote:

"Oh masa, the talking is too much. Both priests and the Pastors are against the Black Star. I mean why?"

Gabby Rich wrote:

"If Ghana qualifies from the group stage, many of the people making negative comments now will be the first to come back and hail the team."

Wise Samlafo wrote:

"We can qualify from the group. If we beat Panama, draw one game, lose one, we can qualify."

Amponsah Ewurama wrote:

"This is not like a prophecy, we know because they have been performing badly in their friendly matches, but if they do well and pass the group stage, to God be the Glory. If they don't, we still know."

Brain Kojo wrote:

"Ghana shouldn't think that we are going to play with Don't know God, they do paa....the team already is divided. Can a house divided among itself stand? We are joking.”

Watch a TikTok video of Clement Testimony sharing his Arsenal prophecy below:

Prophet Clement Testimony prophesies about Nigeria

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony prophesied about Nigeria's upcoming 2027 elections.

The man of God sent a message to the politician, Peter Obi, warning that there were certain things that needed to be done in the spiritual realm to get him to victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh