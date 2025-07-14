US pro athletes reject antitrust exemptions for college sports

US lawmakers inside the Capitol are considering rules about US college athletes and antitrust laws, with players unions for the five major US sports leagues saying no exemptions should be made for schools or sport governing bodies. Photo: KAREN BLEIER / AFP/File

Professional players unions for the five major US sports leagues -- baseball, soccer, basketball, football and hockey -- appealed on Monday for American lawmakers to reject antitrust exemptions or legal liability shields in new regulations for college athletes.

While compensation for professional players seemingly knows no limit, college athletes in the US have only been allowed to begin profiting from their performance and reputation in recent years.

Now, professional players are weighing in as Congress works to develop a national framework for student athlete profit-sharing, with pros saying they felt a duty to protect future union members while they played in college.

"Granting an antitrust exemption to the NCAA and its members gives the green light for the organization and schools to collude and work against student athletes," the unions' statement said.

"Historically, antitrust exemptions have been used to set prices, limit wages, and restrict access to opportunities provided by open markets, all while shielding abuse from legal recourse."

The joint statement was sent by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA), National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) and National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA).

The US House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce is considering the Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements (SCORE) Act after a House settlement last month ensured National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) athletes will receive revenue sharing from their schools for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) profits.

In a statement last week Congressman Gus Bilirakis, a Florida Republican, said a national framework governing such profit-sharing was long overdue, and praised the SCORE Act saying it "delivers the stability, clarity and transparency" student athletes and colleges need.

A 2021 Supreme Court decision held that the NCAA is subject to antitrust laws.

In their joint statement, the players' unions called for transparency and fair-dealing.

"It is not hard to imagine a situation where NCAA and its members collude to restrict revenue sharing and deny student athletes fair compensation with the confidence of immunity against legal action. Indeed, they have been doing exactly that for decades.

"The NCAA should not have a blank check to impose their will on the financial future of over 500,000 college athletes."

