Jackson University College has granted full scholarships to nine inmates at Manhyia Local Prison to pursue a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree through virtual learning.

The initiative, a collaboration with the Ghana Prisons Service, aims to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates by equipping them with teaching skills for future employment

Deputy Director of Prisons, Hannah Hilda Ewoame, highlighted the importance of utilising prison time productively, stressing that education plays a vital role in the reformation process

Nine inmates from the Manhyia Local Prison have been awarded full scholarships to study at Jackson University College in Kumasi.

This partnership marks a significant step toward the rehabilitation and reintegration of incarcerated individuals into society.

The scholarship awards, announced at a special ceremony held at the prison facility, are the result of a collaboration between the Ghana Prisons Service and Jackson University College.

The initiative seeks to empower inmates through higher education, offering them a second chance at life by equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed for gainful employment and responsible citizenship after serving their sentence.

According to prison officials, the nine selected inmates, awarded the scholarships by Jackson University College, will pursue a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme. They will study through virtual learning.

The beneficiaries, aged between 26 and 39, are currently in their second year of study and are majoring in Basic Education for the Upper Primary level.

Speaking on the importance of rehabilitation, the Deputy Director of Prisons and Officer-In-Charge of the Manhyia Prisons, Hannah Hilda Ewoame, told the press during a visit that inmates needed to engage in activities that would benefit them after their release.

She emphasised that time was an essential commodity in prison. She explained that the prison was not merely a place for holding criminals, but a centre for reformation and rehabilitation, adding that formal education was one of the key processes inmates were encouraged to pursue as part of their transformation.

