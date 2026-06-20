Caleb Yirenkyi's parents expressed their gratitude to God at church for his football success and rise to prominence

The couple showcased their faith, reflecting Ghanaian traditions of thanking God for personal and group achievements

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared varied reactions to the parents' thanksgiving, emphasising respect for personal beliefs

The mother and father of Ghana Black Stars player Caleb Yirenkyi went to church to show their appreciation to God for their son's rise to prominence.

The couple who live in Bechem and are members of the Church of Pentecost visited their local congregation to thank their maker for their 20-year-old son.

Caleb Yirenkyi's parents go to church to thank God for the rise of their son in his career. Photo credit: Ghana Black Stars

Source: Facebook

In a video, Caleb Yirenkyi's mother was wearing a dress with the Ghana flag around her shoulder. His father was wearing the Pentecost Men's Ministry (PEMEM) cloth sewn into a long-sleeve shirt.

The PEMEM celebrated their Men's Sunday on June 14, 2026 and wore their cloth.

This could mean that Cale Yirenkyi's parents did the thanksgiving in church even before the Black Stars' opening game against Panama.

During their thanksgiving for their son, Caleb Yirenkyi's parents said they were grateful for their son's rise in his professional football career.

The pastor who spoke said he believes Caleb Yirenkyi knows and acknowledges God, hence his style of celebrating goals.

When he scored the only goal in the Ghana vs Panama game, Caleb Yirenkyi pointed his hand to heaven to signify that it was by God's help.

Among his teammates, they call him 'only God' since that is one of his favourite phrases to say.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to thanksgiving by Caleb's parents

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by One Ghana TV on Facebook. Read them below:

Gideon Mensah Sackey said:

"Africa, everything is church 🤣. What should Messi's parents also do?...May we gain understanding and be enlightened."

Owodo Felix wrote:

"The parents' decision to thank God for their son's achievement is a personal choice and a reflection of their faith. It's essential to respect their beliefs. Some kill cows as a sacrifice for such achievements. What about that?"

Garbbycue Cynitch said:

"Sad how nobody is talking about Thomas Asante with that great assist."

Patience Adwoa Ida wrote:

"God protect him for us🙏❤️."

Atuyigi Kwame said:

"But the credit must also be given to Thomas Asante because he was the one who did all the work and gave the assist."

Manuel McClean Mensah wrote:

"Christ Jesus will see you through, Caleb. We serve the God of impossibility. We are possessing the nations. Go higher, go Caleb. The whole church is behind you in prayers."

Raphael Agyapong said:

"It’s too early for that. He still needs to learn to better his confidence before the so-called big clubs come chasing for his signature. Let’s allow time to take its course."

Source: YEN.com.gh