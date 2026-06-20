Onua TV presenter Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has received a prestigious appointment in the national sector

He has been sworn in as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Regional Development Commission, which oversees the development of the historically relevant area

The reports of Captain Smart receiving a national appointment sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens accusing him of selling out his journalistic principles

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Popular Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has landed a prestigious role from President John Dramani Mahama, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Captain Smart receives a new appointment from President John Mahama as a member of the Board of Directors of CENECOM. Image credit: @captainsmartofficial, JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, a new Board of Directors was inaugurated for the Central Regional Development Commission (CEDECOM).

CEDECOM, established in April 1990 by the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) government, operates under the mandate of advancing the development of the Central Region of Ghana through policies and programmes.

In October 1997, the Central Regional Minister under the National Democratic (NDC) government headed by late President Jerry John Rawlings, Mr Kojo Yankah, announced the formation of a 21-member Board of Directors to steer CEDECOM's affairs.

Below is a Facebook video of Captain Smart speaking during a Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly function.

Captain Smart named to CEDECOM Board

During the inauguration of CEDECOM’s new Board of Directors on June 17, Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart was named as one of the board members.

The event was held at the Central Regional Co-ordinating Council in Cape Coast.

A video shared by Noah Tietaah Yakubu on Facebook showed the Onua TV host reading his vows during the swearing-in ceremony.

"Captain Smart inaugurated as a member of the Central Regional Development Commission. So all the noise-making and raving was for him to be appointed to some board membership?" Yakubu wrote.

Captain Smart heavily criticised the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration in the run-up to the 2024 elections, where they lost power to the ruling NDC.

He has also praised President John Dramani Mahama's leadership, sparking debate on social media over whether his commentary had been aimed at receiving such an appointment.

The Facebook post of Captain Smart receiving an appointment as a Board Member of CEDECOM is below.

Reactions to Captain Smart’s CEDECOM appointment

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Captain Smart’s appointment as a Board Member of CEDECOM in the Central Region.

Samuel Acheampong

"All these people, they don't have the interest of the nation at heart; it's their selfish parochial interest. In country obiaa boa interest nkoaa."

Yele A Jaynice wrote:

"Captain is a great person, and there’s nothing wrong with adding him."

Dumegah Innocent Akpakli commented:

"He won't talk again 😔"

Nana Kwadwo Baah said:

"Funny country, Captain Smart, a member of a board. Ahhh."

Dr Kofi Sakyiba Korankye-Sakyi wrote:

"Do you know the composition of the board and the institution he represents? I was a board member of the ADR Centre representing the GNCCI during Nana Addo’s tenure. It didn’t make me an NPP supporter."

Captain Smart announces parliamentary bid

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart announced that he planned to run for parliament in Gomoa West in the Central Region.

He said he would contest as an Independent candidate in 2028 and had already informed incumbent MP Richard Gyan-Mensah of his decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh