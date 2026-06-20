Heneba Kwadwo Safo, founder of BuzStop Boys, reportedly survived a serious accident while travelling from Nkawkaw to Accra on June 18, 2026

Blogger Urban Insights, who was travelling with Safo, said their vehicle overturned approximately six to seven times at Kyekyere near Nkawkaw

Ghanaians flooded social media with relief and gratitude after news of the accident emerged, with many praising Safo for his clean-up advocacy work

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The founder of BuzStop Boys, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, has reportedly been involved in an accident.

Heneba Kwadwo Safo: BuzStop Boys Founder Reportedly Survives Harrowing Accident At Kyekyere

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the leader of the group most known for keeping Accra clean was returning to the capital following a trip to Nkawkaw when his vehicle was involved in a crash.

Reports indicate the accident occurred at Kyekyere, a small farming community located along the major highway connecting Nkawkaw to Accra in the Eastern Region, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The Twitter page Gh Chronicles shared more details about the crash in a post on Saturday, June 20, indicating that the prominent blogger Urban Insights was also involved.

“Blogger Urban Insights and Heneba Kwadwo Safo, Founder and Leader of BuzStopBoys, narrowly escaped a serious road accident at Kyekyere while returning from Nkawkaw to Accra,” the post read.

“According to Urban Insights, the accident occurred on 18 June 2026, when the vehicle they were travelling in reportedly overturned approximately six to seven times.”

The Twitter post detailing Heneba Kwadwo Safo’s accident is below.

Heneba Kwadwo Safo opens up on accident

In a Facebook post, the Buzstop Boys founder opened up on the scary encounter.

He said their vehicle hit a deep pothole, which immediately caused a tyre to come off, making him lose control and setting off the multiple rollovers.

"Along the way, my vehicle hit a deep pothole. The impact was so severe that the front tyre came off immediately, causing me to lose control of the car. What followed was every driver’s worst nightmare several terrifying rollovers as the vehicle tumbled violently before finally coming to a stop," he wrote.

Heneba Kwadwo Safo described the sheer horror of the incident and expressed gratitude to God for his and his passenger's safety.

"Looking at the wreckage today, it’s hard to believe that both Nana Yaw Asante and I walked away alive. This can only be the grace and mercy of God. This experience has reminded me how precious life is and how dangerous neglected roads can be. What happened to us could happen to anyone," he added.

The Facebook post shared by Heneba Kwadwo Safo is below.

Reactions to Buzstop Boys founder’s accident

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the accident involving Heneba Kwadwo Safo, the founder of Buzstop Boys.

Kwame said:

"Wish!. Thank God for their lives 🙌."

John Osae Annan wrote:

"We thank God, but next time, control your speed."

Okyeman Agudie Abhena Aseda commented:

"Thank God for your life ✨️."

pixie_joe said:

"He is doing the work of God. God is not dead.🔥"

ama_april_1z wrote:

"Aseda Nka Nyame❤️🙏."

Source: YEN.com.gh