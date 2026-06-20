Ian Wright has lauded Brandon Thomas-Asante for his remarkable journey from the English lower leagues to the World Cup stage

Wright drew parallels between Thomas-Asante and Antoine Semenyo, noting both players enjoyed fairytale ascents in their careers

Thomas-Asante and Semenyo featured in Ghana's opening World Cup win over Panama and are set to face England on June 23 in Boston

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Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante, describing his rise from the English lower leagues to the World Cup stage as a powerful example of persistence paying off in football.

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, Wright drew a direct parallel between Thomas-Asante and fellow Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo.

Antoine Semenyo and Brandon Thomas-Asante receive strong message from Ian Wright ahead of the England vs Ghana match. Photos by Koji Watanabe and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ian Wright praises Ghana's Thomas-Asante

The retired footballer turned pundit noted that both Thomas-Asante and Semenyo had taken the long road to reach the game's biggest stage. He said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

"What I love about it is it's the same as Semenyo. Semenyo was doing all of it. He was going through it," Wright said.

"And how quickly it can happen. He's done that journey. He's come up now with Coventry; he's playing in the World Cup. He's come back to play in the Premier League. And bam."

How Thomas-Asante's story is linked to Semenyo

Thomas-Asante's story is one built on grit and patience.

After leaving Milton Keynes Dons as a teenager, he had to earn his next opportunity through trials, eventually landing at Salford City before developing into a standout performer.

That form earned him moves to West Bromwich Albion and then Coventry City, from where he stepped onto the World Cup stage.

Watch Thomas-Asante's reflection on his career to date, as shared on YouTube:

Semenyo's path was strikingly similar. According to the Premier League, he came through Bristol City's academy system and spent time on loan at Newport County to gain first-team experience before establishing himself in the Championship.

That steady progression eventually earned him a place in the English top flight, where he joined Bournemouth before his big move to Manchester City.

For Wright, both journeys speak to a truth the game does not always celebrate loudly enough.

"You have to hang in there," he said.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Antoine Semenyo are likely to start against England as Ghana seeks early qualification to the knockout round. Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas-Asante, Semenyo set to face England

Both Thomas-Asante and Semenyo backed up their stories with action, featuring in Ghana's World Cup-opening victory over Panama.

The Black Stars now turn their attention to a blockbuster Group L clash against England on Tuesday, June 23, in Boston, where the two forwards are expected to play prominent roles.

While Antoine Semenyo remains a key figure for Ghana, Thomas-Asante will hope his impressive performance and assist for Caleb Yirenkyi’s winner against Panama earns him a place in the starting lineup against England.

Gary Neville hails Thomas-Asante

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Gary Neville praised Brandon Thomas-Asante after his standout display in Ghana’s win over Panama.

He described the 27-year-old’s appearance on the global stage as the reward for a career shaped by resilience and determination.

Source: YEN.com.gh