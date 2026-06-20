Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, disclosed that he purchased properties for the mothers of his three children

The self-acclaimed dancehall king listed the properties especially for his first two baby mamas and added the price

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their thoughts, with many questioning the legitimacy of his claims

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Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, a Ghanaian dancehall musician popularly called Shatta Wale, has disclosed some of the things he did for the mothers of his children to ensure they are comfortable.

Shatta Wale has three children with three different women. Cherissa, his first child, was born on July 1, 2010, to a woman who is widely known as Madam Sandy.

Shatta Wale lists all the properties he acquired for Shatta Michy and his other baby mamas. Photo credit: Shatta Wale, Michy and Maali

Source: Instagram

His second child, Majesty, was born on July 11, 2015, with his then-girlfriend, Shatta Michy.

Shatta's third child, Leandra, popularly called Queen Money, was born on October 29, 2024, with his partner Maali.

Shatta Wale acquires properties for baby mamas

According to the dancehall singer, he has made sure that his baby mamas, especially the mothers of his first two children, have a roof over their heads and cars to move about.

Shatta Wale said he bought a house worth $65, 000 for Michy and also gave her a car. The musician added that he has done similar for Cherissa's mother.

"All of them, I have been able to sort them out. Shatta Michy can't say that I have not given her $65,000 to buy a house that I saw. I bought her a car. My first baby mama has two cars. I'm trying to build her another house so she stays there. It's her house. The properties are in their names. It is yours, so you can do whatever you want with it."

However, the dancehall artist did not say whether he has acquired any properties for Maali, his current partner.

Watch the X video below:

Shatta's property acquisition for baby mamas causes stir

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@lastking_obed said:

"Your first baby mama, and you are now building her a house? 😂😂😂 misplaced priorities."

@KofiStevensonTX wrote:

"Which house in Ghana costs 65k dollars, eeeei man can lie."

@Niimeansmanste said:

"$65k house. Probably he bought the house 20 years ago, or the house is located 6 hours' drive from the city."

@ekow_cosby wrote:

"Must you brag about this online? You expect your father to give them shelter anaa?"

@boaitey12 said:

"What about Mali? Is she not your baby mama😂?"

@Excellent_Babe wrote:

"Shatta, please🌚🌚🌚🌚…don’t let us bring out videos of Mitchy saying you don’t pay school fees🌚🌚🌚."

@Gmaggold said:

"See the amount the rich man is calling. When he's talking truth, you get to know the guy no get money... 😆. How much be $65k that he's talking like a big deal... around Ghc750k."

@SweetIsrael_ wrote:

"This thing Shatta Wale talk right now go fit resurrect another drama with Shatta Michy p333."

Source: YEN.com.gh