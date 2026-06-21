Messi faced criticism after fans compared his mouth-covering moment with Miguel Almiron’s red card at the World Cup

The new FIFA rule only applies when players cover their mouths during confrontations with opponents, not while speaking to teammates

FIFA confirmed Almiron’s dismissal was part of the new regulations introduced for the 2026 tournament

Lionel Messi found himself at the centre of a 2026 FIFA World Cup controversy after Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria, and the debate has continued over another incident involving the Argentina captain.

Many fans believed the 39-year-old was fortunate not to receive a straight red card after a high challenge on Algerian defender Aissa Mandi during the match.

Why Messi Avoided a Red Card for Covering His Mouth While Almiron Was Sent Off

Source: Twitter

The incident sparked a wave of reactions, with some supporters accusing referees and officials of giving Messi special treatment because of his status in the game.

That argument led to further questions after images emerged showing Messi covering his mouth during Argentina’s opening match.

Despite scoring a hat-trick in the defending champions’ comfortable victory, some fans questioned whether Messi should also have been punished under the same rule that saw Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron sent off.

How Messi avoided a red card against Algeria

Almiron became the first player at the 2026 World Cup to receive a red card for covering his mouth during Paraguay’s 1-0 win over Turkey.

The newly introduced “Prestianni Law” was used for the first time after the former Newcastle United player covered his mouth while involved in a confrontation with an opposition player.

The regulation was approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) following controversy involving Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, with the aim of preventing players from hiding potentially offensive comments.

After VAR reviewed the incident involving Almiron, the referee was called to the monitor before showing the winger a red card.

However, a photo later circulated online showing Messi with his hand over his mouth while speaking during Argentina’s match, causing fans to question why he was not punished.

The difference comes down to the wording of the rule.

The regulation states that a player will be sent off if they cover their mouth during a confrontational situation with an opponent.

Messi’s incident happened after he scored his second goal in the 60th minute, when he was speaking with his own teammates rather than engaging in a confrontation.

Football journalist Henry Winter highlighted the key detail on X, pointing out the importance of the word “confrontational”.

He also explained that all players were informed about the rule before the tournament.

“Players can cover mouth if communicating with own team-mates, tactical etc. Can’t plead ignorance; all players were informed pre-tournament,” Winter wrote.

FIFA releases statement after Almiron red card

Following the controversy surrounding Almiron’s dismissal, FIFA released a statement explaining why the Paraguay star was sent off.

Football’s governing body confirmed the punishment was part of the new rules introduced for the 2026 World Cup.

The statement read:

“Following a VAR review in the FIFA World Cup match between Türkiye and Paraguay, Miguel Almiron was shown a red card for covering his mouth.

“Following a special meeting of The IFAB held in April, a number of amendments were introduced to be implemented at the FIFA World Cup 2026. This included a red card for any player in the tournament seen covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent.”

The explanation has clarified why Messi avoided punishment while Almiron was dismissed, with the key difference being the context surrounding each incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh