Two church members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana have sued the church and four people over the leadership succession after the death of their founder

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka died on September 11, 2025, leaving the leadership of the church vacant and causing issues as to who will take over

The plaintiffs, Kweku Agyenim Boateng and Seth Appiah Richard Brown, listed several declarations and orders on the interpretation of the church’s constitution

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Two members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana have dragged the church and four others to court over the leadership succession following the demise of the founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The plaintiffs, Kweku Agyenim Boateng of Agogo in Kumasi and Seth Appiah Richard Brown, sued the church, Israel Kwadwo Safo (also known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena), Festus Owusu Badu, Dr Kwadwo Addo Oduro, and Robert Ntiful.

Two Kristo Asafo Members drag the church and four others to court over its leadership succession following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Photo credit: @kantankatv

Source: Facebook

The suit was filed at the Accra High Court seeking to enforce the constitutional provisions for the succession to the church's leadership.

In the writ filed on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the General Jurisdiction Registry of the High Court in Accra, the plaintiffs sought several declarations and orders on the interpretation of the church’s governing constitution.

Reliefs sought by Kristo Asafo members

They are praying the court to declare that the 2017 Constitution of the Kristo Asafo Mission and its amended 2024 version remain the supreme laws regulating the affairs of the church.

They are also praying the court to declare that succession to the office of leader of the church must be conducted strictly in accordance with the provisions of both constitutions.

The two members of the church are also asking the Accra High Court to interpret the relevant constitutional provisions and declare that the 2nd defendant, Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, is not qualified to be appointed, installed, presented or recognised as leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana.

Additionally, they are seeking an order restraining him from holding himself out, or allowing himself to be held out, as the head or leader of the church.

This legal action follows the succession discussions within the church, which were triggered after the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka on September 11, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh