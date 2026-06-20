Ghana have been handed encouraging news after concerns grew that Lawrence Ati-Zigi could miss the remainder of the World Cup

The St Gallen shot-stopper was forced off at half-time during Ghana's 1-0 victory over Panama on June 17

While Benjamin Asare remains on standby to start against England if needed, Ati-Zigi's latest recovery progress offers hope

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana has received a timely boost ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup showdown against England after Lawrence Ati-Zigi showed encouraging signs in his recovery from injury.

The Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper was forced off at half-time during the dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama on June 17, sparking fears that his tournament could be over.

However, fresh developments suggest the situation may not be as bad as initially feared.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is not completely ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite picking up an injury in Ghana's 1-0 win against Panama. Photo by Darrian Traynor.

Source: Getty Images

Ati Zigi not completely ruled out of World Cup

Concerns grew after the St Gallen shot-stopper appeared to suffer a groin problem during the Group L opener in Toronto.

The 29-year-old had been one of Ghana's standout performers before the interval, producing a spectacular early save to deny Cecilio Waterman and commanding his area with authority.

Watch highlights of Ati-Zigi's performance vs Panama, as shared on X:

His withdrawal paved the way for Benjamin Asare, who delivered an assured display as the Black Stars held firm to secure all three points.

While questions lingered over Ati-Zigi's fitness, the goalkeeper has now offered a glimmer of hope.

The WAFA Academy graduate was spotted taking part in an individual training session under the supervision of goalkeeping coach Dan Gaspar, suggesting he remains firmly in the race to feature again at the tournament.

Watch Zigi's training session with Gaspar, as shared on X:

Journalist Godfred Akoto Boafo, who is covering the World Cup, also reported that the results of the goalkeeper's medical scans have not yet been made public.

Although a starting role against England on June 23 remains uncertain, Ati-Zigi has not been ruled out of the competition and continues to work towards a return, according to ace broadcaster Michael Oti-Adjei.

For Ghana, that development will come as welcome news given the custodian's importance to Carlos Queiroz's plans.

Benjamin Asare is ready to step in for Lawrence Ati-Zigi in case he fails to recover on time for the match against England on June 23, 2026. Photo by Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Asare set to take Ati-Zigi's place

Despite the positive signs surrounding Ati-Zigi, Ghana's technical team will continue to assess his condition carefully before making a final decision.

Should the Switzerland-based glovesman fall short of full fitness, Benjamin Asare has already shown he is capable of stepping in.

His appearance also saw him make history as the first locally based goalkeeper to feature for the Black Stars at a FIFA World Cup.

If selected from the start against England, the 33-year-old would add another remarkable chapter to his story by becoming the first Ghana Premier League goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for the national team.

For now, Ghana will be encouraged by the sight of Ati-Zigi back on the training pitch.

Why Ghana took 4 goalkeepers to World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why Ghana included four goalkeepers in its squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The decision allows the Black Stars to bring in a replacement goalkeeper if one suffers a serious injury or illness during the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh