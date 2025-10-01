Thousands protest in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

Over 8,000 people in Athens and Thessaloniki have turned up to protest the conservative government's reforms, with demonstrations in other major cities too. Photo: Sakis Mitrolidis / AFP

Source: AFP

Thousands of Greek workers prompted large-scale disruption during a 24-hour general strike on Wednesday, protesting against the conservative government's plans to introduce a 13-hour work day.

The strike has disrupted transport in the capital Athens and the second-largest city Thessaloniki, trains and ferry services, while teachers, hospital staff and civil servants are also taking part.

Police said over 8,000 people in Athens and Thessaloniki were protesting against reforms proposed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's conservative government. Other major cities also saw demonstrations.

"With this law, workers will no longer have a private life and for what? To satisfy employers and increase their profits!" Notis Skouras, a member of the hairdressers' union, told AFP in the capital.

The main private sector union GSEE, which is leading the walkout alongside public sector union ADEDY, has said the reform "endangers the health and safety of workers and destroys the balance between professional and personal life".

Pro-communist union PAME has accused the government of seeking to introduce "modern slavery" for workers and force them to endure "inhumane hours and miserable wages".

"This law will not improve anything," said Panagiotis Gakas, a member of the construction workers' union.

"Workplace accidents often occur during overtime hours when workers are exhausted," the 59-year-old said, noting that the union has already recorded 20 fatal working accidents in its sector.

Fragile economy

The bill, which has not yet been submitted to parliament, allows staff to work 13 hours a day for the same employer under exceptional circumstances, for extra pay.

In a country where the economy has recovered since the debt crisis but remains fragile, this possibility already exists, but only if an employee has two or more employers.

Mitsotakis, in power since 2019, has noted that many young people currently have two jobs and want to work more to earn more.

"We guarantee a freedom of choice for both the employer and the employee. Why would that be antisocial?" he said earlier this month.

Labour Minister Niki Kerameus has stressed the measure is "exceptional" and will in no way be generalised.

"It is a provision... valid for up to 37 days per year... only with the employee's consent and with 40 percent increased pay," she told Mega TV this week.

Despite falling unemployment and sustained growth -- which according to the European Commission clocked 2.3 percent last year -- low wages remain a major economic concern and a significant worry for Greek workers, along with the high cost of living.

The minimum wage, although raised, stands at 880 euros ($1,031) per month.

Teacher Violetta Galanopoulou, 42, told AFP she was worried about the reform's detrimental effect on workers' health.

"Is it really a solution to exhaust workers and make them work so many hours a day at the risk of endangering their lives and mental health?"

Hairdresser Skouras questioned whether conditions in Greece had actually changed for the better.

"Has the economic and social situation improved in Greece? I think today's events are a good answer to this question. Rents have increased, salaries have stagnated, and working conditions are not improving," he said.

Parliament has not yet scheduled a discussion of the draft law, its press service said.

According to Eurostat, Greeks work 39.8 hours a week on average compared to the EU average of 35.8 hours.

Servers and cooks in the tourist sector work extended days during peak season -- sometimes without any weekly rest.

The legal working day in Greece is eight hours, with the possibility of performing paid overtime.

Greece has already legalised a six-day working week, especially during high demand in certain sectors including tourism.

