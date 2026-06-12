Nollywood actress Uche Jombo criticised bloggers for publicising the identity of the late actor Alexx Ekubo's private wife

The film star noted that close friends and family members respected the late actor's choice to keep his marriage away from public scrutiny

The actress's supposed outburst has drawn massive reactions online, as several also shared their thoughts on the matter

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo expressed great dissatisfaction with internet bloggers who circulated the photographs and video clips of late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife.

Uche Jombo criticises bloggers for exposing late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife's identity, stressing the family's choice for privacy during mourning. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo, Instagram, Uche Jombo/X

Source: UGC

The movie star pointed out that the family deliberately kept the woman's identity hidden to protect her from public scrutiny.

The update gained attention after an Instagram handle, colorsng, shared Uche's reaction on June 11, 2026. In her statement, the actress made it clear that even during the burial rites, the widow wore a face mask just to maintain her privacy.

The report from ColorsNG on Instagram quoted Uche Jombo as saying:

"A husband who has been through public scrutiny kept his wife private, to protect her. None of his close friends ever shared her picture, she wore a face mask to his service of songs. Yet, somehow, the privacy message didn’t register with bloggers. Woke up today to her videos and pictures all over my TL as breaking news."

The Instagram post below has more on the reported Uche Jombo's complaint.

Netizens react to Uche Jombo's claims

The development generated a lot of arguments among internet users on social media. While some people supported the actress for standing up for the widow's privacy, others argued that her online post only served to confirm the identity that bloggers had discovered.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the actress's post below:

Amma_the_duchess said:

"Praying that we as Nigerians are kind to her moving forward. He was a celebrity to us, but that was her husband 🙏🏽."

Delphine_Asafredosaid:

"You have indirectly confirmed she is the wife. Honestly, I didn't believe the bloggers at first."

ah. mmie___ said:

"Nigerians lack the concept of privacy o."

fays_hairs said:

"And now you have confirmed it."

Fancycart_ng said:

"You celebrities talk as if there was ever a time bloggers kept anything a secret.. especially when it involves celebrity life😒🙄.. the moment her name was mentioned, it was a matter of mins before a blogger somewhere figures out her info."

BamBam details how phones were stolen during the service of songs for Alexx Ekubo’s brother. Image credit: bammybestowed/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Bambam loses her phone at Alexx's memorial

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nollywood actress and Big Brother Naija alumnus Bamike Olawunmi, known popularly as Bambam, opened up about losing her phone at Alexx Ekubo's memorial.

According to her account, the security breach affected more than one person at the venue.

Source: YEN.com.gh