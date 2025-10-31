Shein set to open first physical store in Paris
Controversial online fast-fashion seller Shein will open its first bricks and mortar store in the world in Paris next week, its new landlord announced Friday.
The planned opening by the Asian clothing giant has been opposed by politicians, unions, top fashion brands and in a petition, but the storied BHV department store in central Paris insisted the move would go ahead next Wednesday.
Founded in China in 2012, but now with a headquarters in Singapore, Shein has faced criticism over working conditions in Chinese factories making clothes sold on the platform, its marketing tactics to tempt young people and its environmental impact.
But its value has skyrocketed in recent years and it has overtaken many traditional high street fashion brands.
Societe des Grands Magasins (SGM) president Frederic Merlin, whose group manages the BHV Maris department store, said in a social media post that next week's opening would be a "world first" for Shein.
SGM, which has denounced "political pressure" against bringing in the Shein boutique, said that five more permanent Shein shops would be opened in Galeries Lafayette stores around France also managed by the group.
Since the Shein announcement was made Disneyland Paris has abandoned plans to open a pop-up store in BHV while workers at the Paris store have staged a strike over the plan. A French state-owned bank has pulled out of talks with SGM to purchase the Paris building.
Shein and other fast-fashion giants, such as Temu, have been targeted in a proposed new French law that would restrict its advertising and impose tighter environmental regulation.
It has already been ordered to pay fines totalling 191 million euros ($221 million) for breaching French laws on the use of internet cookies, false and misleading advertising and failing to declare the presence of microplastics in its products.
Italy's competition watchdog has also fined Shein one million euros over its claims to be environmentally green.
Source: AFP
