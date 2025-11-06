Crypto giant Coinbase fined in Ireland for rule breaches

Coinbase has its European headquarters in Ireland. Photo: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Ireland's central bank imposed a fine of 21.5 million euros ($24.7 million) Thursday on crypto giant Coinbase over transaction monitoring failures, including some potentially linked to criminal activities.

The Central Bank of Ireland said in a statement that it had fined the firm "for breaching its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025".

Coinbase is registered in Ireland as a "virtual asset service provider" (VASP) and has its European headquarters there.

The company is accused of a "failure to monitor over 30 million transactions" over a year, amounting to 176 billion euros and approximately a third of the transfers carried out by Coinbase Europe Limited (CEBL), the central bank said in a statement.

The company then "took nearly three years to complete the monitoring of the transactions in question," said the statement.

The events span a total period from April 2021 to March 2025.

Some of these transfers, amounting to some 13 million euros, are suspected to be linked to child sexual exploitation, fraud, money laundering, drug trafficking, or cyberattacks, said the bank.

The initial fine of more than 30 million euros was eventually reduced to 21.5 million following an agreement with the firm.

In a statement Thursday Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges, acknowledged "technical programming errors" but said they "have since been corrected".

The crypto industry, seeking legitimacy, has long sought to shed its image as a tool favoured by scammers and criminals, and hopes to position itself as a reliable alternative to the traditional financial system.

But Colm Kincaid, the bank's deputy governor, said "crypto has particular technological features which, together with its anonymity-enhancing capabilities and cross-border nature, makes it especially attractive to criminals looking to move their funds".

